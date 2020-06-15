Oil Falls on Coronavirus Resurgence Concerns

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open sharply lower to start the week, pressured by steep declines in the underlying commodities and U.S. stock index futures which pulled back about ~1.5% as investors grappled with the signs of a second wave of COVID-19 as the U.S. economy starts to reopen.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic are also lower in early activity, trading in line with broader index futures as new COVID-19 cases hit China, Japan, and the U.S., adding to concerns that a resurgence of the virus could weigh on the recovery of fuel demand. “The recovery in oil demand is already set to be a lengthy process, and a fresh wave of cases will certainly raise worries that a recovery in demand may take even longer than initially thought,” ING’s head of commodities strategy Warren Patterson said. Additionally, economic data from China also failed to live up to expectations. China's industrial output in May expanded 4.4% from a year earlier but the gain was less than expected, suggesting the world's second-biggest economy is still struggling to get back on track.

Natural gas futures traded within a few cents of unchanged this morning as slowing production offset lower demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

(Sunday) Reuters - Exxon Mobil said a power outage had forced it to shut down parts of its Rotterdam refinery in the Netherlands. The U.S. oil company said "several units" were impacted, without indicating how long the disruption was expected to last.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - BP has revised its long-term price assumptions, lowering them and extending the period covered to 2050 so that it is now consistent with its ambition horizon. As part of its long-term strategic planning, and in the context of its continuing focus on capital discipline, bp is also reviewing its intent to develop some of its exploration intangible assets. These actions will lead to non-cash impairment charges and write-offs in the second quarter, estimated to be in an aggregate range of $13 billion to $17.5 billion post-tax.

(Saturday) Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro has begun the binding phase for the sale of its windfarms. Interested groups may now deliver binding offers for windfarms Mangue Seco 3 and 4, owned by Brazilian private company Wobben Windpower and Petrobras.

(Late Friday) Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro has told shippers it will not hire any tankers that have visited Venezuela in the past 12 months, the state-controlled oil company said, signaling adherence to U.S. sanctions on the Latin American nation.

Reuters - Repsol plans to invest 80 million euros ($90 million) to build two new plants in Spain as part of efforts reduce its carbon emissions. Repsol will build what it said would be one of the world's biggest net-zero emissions fuel facilities, based on green hydrogen generated with renewable energy and carbon dioxide produced by the Petronor refinery in northern Spain, in which Repsol owns a majority stake. The second plant will generate gas from urban waste, replacing some of the traditional fuels used by the Petronor refinery.

Reuters - Saudi Aramco has reduced the volume of July-loading crude that it will supply to at least five buyers in Asia, seven sources said on Monday. The cuts were mainly for medium and heavy grades and were seen at refineries in countries such as China, the sources with knowledge of the matter said. Four of the refiners saw smaller July cuts than what they had received in June.

Reuters - Saudi Aramco bought 2.1 billion shares of Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE on the stock market on Sunday as it completed its deal agreed last year to buy 70% of the petrochemical giant, according to sources and market data. Four transactions were executed on the Saudi exchange, known as Tadawul, involving SABIC shares worth 259,125 billion riyals ($69.1) billion, Tadawal data showed, without naming the buyer.

U.S. E&PS

Citi upgraded Apache to ‘Buy’.

Siebert Williams Shank initiated in Continental Resources and EOG Resources with ‘Hold’ rating.

(Sunday) Press Release - Extraction Oil & Gas announced that the Company has voluntarily filed for petitions for relief under chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The Company has obtained a committed $125 million debtor-in-possession financing facility, which contemplates $50 million in new money, up to $15 million of which will become immediately available upon Bankruptcy Court’s order, and a “roll up” of $75 million of revolving loans under the Company’s existing revolving credit agreement. The DIP Facility is underwritten by Wells Fargo Bank, National Association and the $50 million in new money is financed by certain lenders under the Company’s existing revolving credit agreement. Subject to Court approval, this DIP financing, combined with the Company’s cash from operations, is expected to provide sufficient liquidity during the chapter 11 cases to support its continuing business operations and minimize disruption.

Press Release - SM Energy announced the final results of its offers to exchange its outstanding notes for newly issued 10.00% senior secured notes due 2025. As of 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on June 12, 2020, approximately $295.8 million aggregate principal amount, or approximately 12% of all outstanding Old Notes, were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn, excluding principal amounts of Old Notes tendered pursuant to the previously announced exchange agreement entered into by the Company with certain holders of the Old Notes. Together with the Old Notes and 1.50% Senior Convertible Notes due 2021 to be exchanged pursuant to the Exchange Agreement, the Company expects to exchange approximately $612 million aggregate principal amount of Old Notes and approximately $107.0 million aggregate principal amount of Old Convertible Notes and issue approximately $447 million in aggregate principal amount of New Notes on the settlement date, which is expected to be on or about June 17, 2020. After giving effect to the Exchange Offers and the private exchanges with the Backstop Group, the Company expects to reduce its outstanding senior debt by approximately $272 million.

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Whitecap confirmed that a cash dividend of Cdn. $0.01425 per common share in respect of June operations will be paid on July 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2020.

Scotiabank downgraded ARC Resources, Crescent Point Energy and Peyto Exploration & Development to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Sector Outperform’.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Calfrac Well Services announced that the Company has elected to defer the cash interest payment due on June 15, 2020 in respect of its outstanding 8.50% senior unsecured notes due 2026, which were issued pursuant to an indenture dated May 30, 2018. Under the terms of the Unsecured Notes Indenture, the Company has a 30 day grace period from the periodic interest payment date in order to make this cash interest payment before an event of default will occur.

Press Release - KBR announced it has been awarded a $570.3 million contract by NASA to develop and execute spaceflight operations at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. With this award, KBR has earned a sizeable footprint at Marshall providing highly technical, mission-focused, high-impact services. The cost-plus-award-fee contract has one base year followed by seven years of options and includes an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity component.

National Bank of Canada downgraded Pason Systems to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Outperform’.

Press Release - Smart Sand announced that it has received notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market that the Company has regained compliance for continued listing on Nasdaq.

REFINERS

SEC filing - On June 11, 2020, Speedway Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum, confidentially submitted a registration statement on Form 10 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with MPC’s previously announced plan to separate its retail transportation fuels and convenience store business into an independent, publicly traded company. In light of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on market conditions, MPC continues to assess the timeline for the Speedway separation. The initial target for the separation was the fourth quarter of 2020 but has been revised to early 2021. The separation remains subject to final approval by MPC’s board of directors, as well as the satisfaction or waiver of certain other customary conditions.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Friday) Press Release - Keyera announced a cash dividend for June 2020 of 16.00 cents per common share. The dividend will be payable on July 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on June 22, 2020. The ex-dividend date is June 19, 2020. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). For non-resident shareholders, Keyera's dividends are subject to Canadian withholding tax.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Worries over a second wave of COVID-19 infections sent jitters across markets putting U.S. stock futures, global shares and oil under pressure. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar pared gains. Despite the risk-off mood, the safe-haven Japanese yen did not strengthen significantly versus the dollar. Gold prices slipped.

