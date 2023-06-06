Oil Falls as Worries About Global Economic Growth Outweigh Saudi Arabia’s Pledge to Deepen Output Cuts

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a lower start, reeling amid steep declines in the underlying commodities and in the major equity futures which slipped lower on lingering uncertainty around the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook following yesterday’s mixed economic data. Sector news is thin and there are no major economic drivers on tap for today.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures turned lower in early trading, erasing yesterday’s gains as worries about global economic growth outweighed Saudi Arabia's pledge to deepen output cuts. The mood was dented by data that showed German industrial orders fell unexpectedly in April mixed with reports showing the U.S. services sector barely grew in May as new orders slowed, shifting attention back to the Fed to see if they will hike or hold interest rates in June. Backwardation in Brent crude oil futures retreated with the six-month spread falling to around $1.96/bbl this morning. Traders will be looking to the EIA short-term energy outlook later today, tomorrow’s Chinese May trade data and next round of inventory data for fresh demand indicators.

Natural gas futures turned lower this morning, retreating following two-consecutive days of strong gains after overnight forecasts for the next two weeks turned slightly cooler.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron said it has started producing gas from the Gorgon Stage 2 development project off the coast of Western Australia.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Eni has entered exclusive talks to acquire private-equity backed gas and oil producer Neptune Energy after sweetening its previous offer to below $6 billion, industry sources said.

Shell has halted a unit at its Pernis oil refinery in Rotterdam because of an unspecified leak, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Shell said that following a review, it has decided to exit its home retail energy businesses in Britain, Germany and the Netherlands.

Indonesia state energy firm Pertamina is finalising an acquisition of Shell's shares in the country's Masela gas project, its chief executive officer was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Fuel deliveries were blocked from leaving TotalEnergies' Donges site in France on Tuesday due to a national strike, but the rest of the company's sites were unaffected, a TotalEnergies spokesperson said.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Cenovus Energy has safely restarted approximately 62,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d) of production, from the 85,000 BOE/d impacted in May due to wildfires. Assuming the current wildfire conditions continue, Rainbow Lake operations are expected to return to production within seven to 10 days, which represents approximately 20,000 BOE/d. About 3,000 BOE/d remains offline awaiting power infrastructure to be rebuilt in various remote locations.

U.S. E&PS

No significant news.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Cheniere Energy Partners announced that it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, Senior Notes due 2033.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were down on increasing uncertainty around the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook following Monday’s mixed economic data. European shares were range-bound as worries of further interest rate hikes by major central banks countered support from Novo Nordisk. Asian equities ended on a mixed note, with Nikkei extending its climb to scale a near 33-year high. The dollar index rose, while gold prices were trading in a narrow range. Oil dropped as concerns about the global economic growth outweighed Saudi Arabia's pledge to deepen output cuts.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.