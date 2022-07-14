Oil Falls as Investors Focus on Prospect of Large U.S. Rate Hike

Energy stocks are set to open lower, trading down with weaker broader index futures (down over 1%) and lower oil prices as persistent inflation and tightening monetary policy continue to weigh on risk sentiment. Growing worries of a looming recession and slowing economic growth are increasingly taking center stage, while the approaching earnings season is also expected to draw in guide downs from the broader corporate community for the interim. Earnings misses from JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are also influencing broader sentiment.

Oil prices fell more than $2 on Thursday as investors focused on the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike later this month that could stem inflation but at the same time hit oil demand. Oil prices have tumbled in the past two weeks on recession concerns despite a drop in crude and refined products exports from Russia amid Western sanctions and supply disruption in Libya. "Clearly, focus is now on the demand side of the oil equation. Yesterday's weekly EIA report showed sizeable builds in product inventories," Tamas Varga, analyst at PVM Oil Associates, said. "Collateral damage of growing fears of inflation is the strong dollar, which is also bearish for oil prices. Interestingly, physical markets are still strong but the change in sentiment of financial investors is currently the dominant driving force."

Natural gas futures are higher by 2%, trading around $6.85, with weekly inventory data due out later this morning expected to build by 58 bcf vs the 5-year average of +55 bcf.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Saipem and the Saudi construction company, Nasser S. Al Hajri Corporation, have signed with Aramco an industrial national engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) champion implementation agreement, as part of Namaat Industrial Investment Programs event, for the execution of onshore EPC projects in the Kingdom by a newly established entity, to be incorporated by Saipem and NSH in Saudi Arabia.

BP Plc is aiming to start producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in Australia by 2025 after converting its oil refinery near Perth to produce renewable fuels, a senior executive of the British company said.

Petrobras informed that the Eligibility Committee (CELEG) resumed the meeting, started on 07/07/2022, to finalize the analyses of the candidates for the Board of Directors nominated by the controlling shareholder: Mr. Gileno Gurjão Barreto (also nominated as Chairman of the Board); Mr. Edison Antônio Costa Britto Garcia; Mrs. Iêda Aparecida de Moura Cagni; Mr. Jônathas Assunção Salvador Nery de Castro; Mr. Márcio Andrade Weber; Mr. Ricardo Soriano de Alencar; and Mr. Ruy Flaks Schneider and the candidates nominated by minority shareholders: Mr. José João Abdalla Filho and Mr. Marcelo Gasparino da Silva, based on the company's governance rules and applicable legislation.

Europe faces a "really tough" winter in the face of soaring energy costs which might require fuel rationing, Shell CEO Ben van Beurden said.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Newlight Technologies and CNX Resources announced that the companies have entered into a 15-year agreement to capture and utilize methane emissions for the production of Aircarbon, a naturally-occurring molecule also known as PHB that replaces plastic but is carbon-negative and biologically degrades in natural environments.

ConocoPhillips announced a potentially significant expansion of its global liquefied natural gas (LNG) business through investment in a new large-scale LNG facility under development by Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra, in Jefferson County, Texas. ConocoPhillips has entered into a Heads of Agreement (HOA) with Sempra to acquire a 30% direct equity holding in Port Arthur Liquefaction Holdings, LLC and an LNG offtake equivalent to approximately 5 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) from the Port Arthur LNG project.

Berkshire Hathaway, run by Warren Buffett, said it has this week purchased another 4.3 million shares of Occidental Petroleum, giving it a 19.2% stake in the oil company.

Talos Energy provided select estimated operational and financial results for the second quarter of 2022. Preliminary estimated results for the second quarter include: Average daily production between 65.0 and 65.5 thousand barrels of oil equivalent ("MBoe/d"), comprised of approximately 67% oil and 75% liquids. Realized prices before hedges of approximately $108 per barrel of oil, $37.75 per barrel of NGLs and $8 per Mcf of natural gas. Realized cash hedge losses of approximately $160 million. Repaid $146 million of debt in the second quarter, including $140 million repayment on the revolver – reducing the Company's credit facility balance to $200 million – and $6 million retirement at maturity of its 7.5% Notes. Initiation of the HP-1 facility dry-dock maintenance process, previously scheduled to begin in June, was deferred until early August and thus had no production impact on second quarter results.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

KBR announced that it will lead research and development for self-defending, self-recovering cyber defense concepts in support of the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD), through Frazer-Nash Consultancy, a KBR company.

DRILLERS

Barclays upgraded Helmerich and Payne to Overweight from Equal Weight.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

The Board of Directors of Antero Midstream declared a cash dividend of $0.225 per share for the second quarter of 2022, or $0.90 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend will be payable on August 10, 2022 to stockholders of record as of July 27, 2022. This represents the 31st consecutive quarterly dividend or distribution paid since Antero Midstream Partners LP's initial public offering in November 2014. Antero Midstream did not repurchase any common shares during the second quarter of 2022. Antero Midstream had approximately $150 million of remaining share repurchase capacity under its $300 million authorized share repurchase program as of June 30, 2022.

Citi resumed coverage on New Fortress Energy with a Buy rating.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures and European indexes slipped as the latest reading on U.S. inflation drove up expectations of aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve which could tip the economy into recession. Japanese shares ended higher as chip and automakers gained from a fall in yen. Gold prices slid as the dollar rallied.

