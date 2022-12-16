Oil Falls Amidst Fed Rate Hike, Still Poised For Weekly Gain

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to open deep in the red, alongside sliding equity futures and oil and natural gas prices. Investors are continuing to take down risk exposure amid rising rates and the ultra-hawkish tone set by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday. Trading volumes will be elevated today due to the quarterly expiration of futures and options, as well as index rebalancings.

Oil fell almost 3% on Friday as the market assessed the aftermath of interest rates hikes by central banks, but was still poised for a weekly gain amid supply disruption concerns and hopes for a recovery of demand in China. The U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it will raise interest rates further next year, even as the economy slips toward a possible recession. On Thursday, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank raised interest rates to fight inflation. "There are so many driving forces in the oil market at the moment and a more sombre economic outlook on the back of the hawkish central bank message this week appears to be the dominant one going into the weekend," said Craig Erlam, analyst, at OANDA.

Natural gas futures are down 7%, tracking weaker oil and equity futures in today’s risk off session.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron New Energies, a division of Chevron U.S.A., and Svante announced that Chevron is the lead investor in Svante’s Series E fundraising round, which raised $318 million that will be used to accelerate the manufacturing of Svante’s carbon capture technology.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Aker BP and its partners will invest more than 200 billion crowns ($20.46 billion) in 2022 money to develop several oil and gas fields off Norway in the coming years, the company said. Aker BP, partly owned by BP, is the second-largest petroleum producer off Norway after Equinor.

Along with Aker BP, Equinor has made an investment decision and will submit a plan for development and operation for Krafla to the Minister of Petroleum and Energy. Aker BP will be developing Krafla along with the Fulla and North of Alvheim discoveries in the same area.

Oil companies Petrobras, TotalEnergies, Petronas and QatarEnergy won the offshore pre-salt Agua Marinha block in the Campos Basin in an auction, data published by Brazilian oil regulator ANP showed.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA needs to invest more in natural gas and set a path to return to its former role as an integrated energy provider, one of the top prospects to be Petrobras CEO told Reuters in an interview.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA is struggling to get a license that it needs to drill the ultra-deep waters of the Foz do Rio Amazonas Basin this year as planned, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

Repsol has signed the acquisition of Asterion Energies from European infrastructure fund Asterion Industrial for €560 million plus up to €20 million in contingent payments. The transaction is an important milestone in Repsol's ambition to become a global player in renewable energy and strengthens the company's position in key markets in Europe.

Mitsubishi said that its subsidiary N.V. Eneco and Shell have been awarded the Hollandse Kust West Site VI offshore wind farm site in the Netherlands.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Viper Energy Partners LP, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, announced that Rosalind Redfern Grover, who has served as a member of the Board of Directors of Viper’s General Partner since 2014, has elected to retire from the Board, effective at the end of the year.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

As per SEC filing, on December 12, 2022, Martin Marietta Materials announced that Craig La Torre, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer will be retiring from the Company in the second half of 2023. Mr. La Torre will be succeeded by Kelly Bennett, the Company's current Vice President of Total Rewards and Head of Inclusion and Engagement Programs.

Pason Systems announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted Pason's Notice of Intention to commence a normal course issuer bid. The 2023 NCIB effectively renews the existing normal course issuer bid, which started on December 20, 2021 and is scheduled to end on December 19, 2022. The 2023 NCIB will commence on December 20, 2022 and will terminate on December 19, 2023 or such earlier time as the 2023 NCIB is completed or terminated at the option of Pason. Under the 2022 NCIB, Pason had received approval from the TSX to purchase for cancellation up to a maximum of 7,131,543 common shares of Pason, representing approximately 10% of the public float of Common Shares outstanding at the time of approval. As of December 12, 2022, Pason had repurchased and cancelled 985,350 Common Shares under the 2022 NCIB through market purchases on the TSX and other Canadian alternative trading systems, at an average purchase price of approximately $13.95 per share. Under the 2023 NCIB, Pason may purchase for cancellation, from time to time, as Pason considers advisable, up to a maximum of 8,105,263 Common Shares, which represents 10% of the public float of 81,052,633 Common Shares as at December 12, 2022.

DRILLERS

Valaris announced new contracts and contract extensions, with expected associated contract backlog to Valaris of approximately $275 million, awarded subsequent to issuing the Company’s most recent fleet status report on October 31, 2022. Contract backlog excludes lump sum payments such as mobilization fees and capital reimbursements.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

As per SEC filing, on December 15, 2022, Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, a subsidiary of Cheniere Energy, closed the sale of $70 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes with an interest rate equal to 6.293%. SPL intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes to repay a portion of its 5.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 and pay certain fees, costs and expenses incurred in connection with the sale of the Notes.

Wells Fargo upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners LP to Overweight from Equal Weight.

Energy Transfer LP announced its subsidiary, Gulf Run Transmission LLC has received FERC approval to place the Gulf Run pipeline in service delivering domestically produced natural gas from key U.S. producing regions to meet the rapidly growing demand along the Gulf Coast and international markets. The newly constructed 135-mile, 42-inch natural gas pipeline in Louisiana has a capacity of 1.65 Bcf/day, with potential growth opportunities.

Wells Fargo downgraded Equitrans Midstream to Equal Weight from Overweight.

Kinder Morgan said it expects to return one of the two condensate splitters at its export facility in Galena Park, Texas to service by Saturday, after a fire this week shut the unit.

Wells Fargo downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. to Equal Weight from Overweight.

Wells Fargo downgraded NuStar Energy L.P. to Underweight from Overweight.

Mars Sour continued to firm on Thursday, dealers said, as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said that the oil spilled from TC Energy's ruptured Keystone pipeline was diluted bitumen, adding complications to the cleanup.

Wells Fargo downgraded TC Energy to Underweight from Equal Weight.

Wells Fargo downgraded Williams to Equal Weight from Overweight.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures extended their loss-making streak on persistent concerns that the Federal Reserve's resolve to combat runaway inflation could tip the economy into a recession. World stocks slumped after major central banks jacked up interest rates and signaled that the fight to tame inflation was not over yet. The U.S. dollar was little changed, while gold prices rose.

