Oil Falls Amid Concern of Bearish Impact from Interest Rate Hikes Countered by Potentially Bullish U.S. Oil Inventory Data

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to trade down, tracking weaker broader index futures and lower oil prices.

Oil futures fell on Thursday, with trader concern over bearish impact from interest rate hikes countered by potentially bullish U.S. oil inventory data after preliminary figures showed a fall in stocks. The benchmarks erased gains from the previous session, during which U.S. corn and soybean prices raced to multi-month highs, raising expectations that crop shortfalls could lower biofuels blending and increase oil demand.

Natural gas futures are higher by a penny ahead of weekly inventory data.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) plans investments of around $300 million in 2023, the RIA news agency quoted CPC head Nikolai Gorban as saying on Thursday. The main CPC shareholders are Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft with 24%, Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas (19%), Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium (15%), Lukarco B.V (12.5%), Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company (7.5%), CPC Company (7%) and Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures (7.5%).

Chevron New Energies Japan GK, a subsidiary of Chevron U.S.A., and Mitsui Oil Exploration Co., Ltd (MOECO) announced execution of definitive agreements to proceed with the pilot testing of advanced geothermal technology. Pursuant to these agreements, Chevron and MOECO will conduct pilot tests of a developing novel geothermal technology, specifically advanced closed loop (ACL) technology.

Reuters reported that a fire on a reformer at Exxon Mobil's 564,440 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baytown, Texas refinery was quickly extinguished on Wednesday.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

A London-listed vehicle advised by Amber Rudd, the former home secretary, is in talks to merge with a portfolio of carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects part-owned by Eni. Sky News reported that New Energy One Acquisition Corporation (NEOA) is in advanced discussions about a combination with the Bacton and HyNet projects, which together will be capable of storing 20m tonnes of carbon annually by 2030.

Morgan Stanley downgraded Equinor to Underweight from Equal Weight.

Petrobras informed that, yesterday, the Administrative Council for Economic Defense - CADE, in its final judgment, approved the transaction for the sale of Refinaria Lubrificantes e Derivados do Nordeste - LUBNOR to Grepar Participações LTDA, through the signing of an Agreement in Concentration Control.

As planned, Safe Notos was off hire for 30 days due to Petrobras compliance works and hull cleaning. The vessel has been on hire again since 15 June 2023. Petrobras has issued a new, 4-year tender and Prosafe expects further tenders in Brazil from Petrobras and other operators with contract commencements from early/mid 2024 to early 2025.

Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell to Equal Weight from Underweight.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

W&T Offshore announced the appointment of Sameer Parasnis to the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective July 3, 2023. Mr. Parasnis will report to Tracy Krohn, W&T’s Chairman and CEO.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Granite has been awarded a $48 million contract by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) to reconstruct a section of Highway 101: Montecito project in Santa Barbara County, California.

DRILLERS

Energy Drilling has announced the purchase of three tender rigs from Seadrill and welcomed Pioneer Logistics Holdings as a key shareholder of the company.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

As per SEC filing, on June 21, 2023, Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., a subsidiary of Cheniere Energy, closed the sale of its previously announced offering of $1.4 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.950% Senior Notes due 2033.

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that the Military Sealift Command (MSC) has awarded the Overseas Mykonos, a vessel in OSG’s fleet, a time charter contract to provide ongoing fuel transportation services to MSC in support of our nation's defense. The contract was awarded in a competitive bidding process.

Scorpio Tankers announced that it has received a commitment from DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale for a credit facility of up to $94 million. The credit facility will be used to finance one MR product tanker and three LR2 product tankers. The credit facility has a final maturity of five years from the drawdown date of each vessel and bears interest at SOFR plus a margin of 1.70% per annum.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures edged lower, a day after Fed Chair Jerome Powell stuck to his hawkish stance on rate hikes, while investors awaited his second day of testimony before a Senate committee. London stocks fell as Bank of England raised interest rates by a bigger-than-expected half a percentage point, with European shares sliding to their lowest in nearly three months. Japan's Nikkei closed in the red as investors locked in profits from a recent surge in chip stocks. The Swiss franc surged and the Norwegian crown fell against the dollar after the central banks of the respective countries hiked their rates. Gold prices slipped.

