Oil falls again as amply global supply seen offsetting Libyan outage

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ESSAM AL-SUDANI

Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday, extending the previous session's drops, as investors continue to shrug aside the impact of almost all of Libya's crude production being off-line amid plentiful supplies elsewhere.

