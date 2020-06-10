Oil Falls After Rise in U.S. Crude Inventories Revives Concerns about Oversupply and Weak Demand

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for another lower start, pressured by further weakness in the crude complex while major equity futures fluctuated as market participants were in a holding pattern ahead of the FOMC meeting conclusion later today which will include their first economic projections since the coronavirus pandemic set off.

WTI crude oil futures fell a further 1.5% this morning, marginally trailing Brent, falling ahead of the Fed policy meeting and last night’s industry supply report which showed a rise in crude inventories, reviving concerns about oversupply and weak demand. The API said crude stocks rose by 8.4 million barrels last week and ahead of the official EIA data later today which analysts expect to show an over 1.7mm barrel draw.

Natural gas futures inched lower this morning, erasing earlier gains on broader market weakness and mixed forecast that stunt originally demand expectations.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

RBC downgraded Chevron to “underperform” from “sector perform”.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Brazil's Braskem has signed Naphta supply contracts with Petrobras for its units in Bahia and Rio Grande Do Sul.

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell is ready to start negotiating with potential clients the sale of future solar power on Brazil's free energy market from its first solar farms that are due to start operating in 2023, Shell's Solar Business Development Manager, Latin America Maria Gabriela da Rocha said. In an interview, Rocha said the start-up date would depend on the negotiations and was part of Shell's strategy to move into renewable energy betting on industries' increasingly wanting to sign long-term clean energy contracts.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Redburn relaunched coverage of TechnipFMC with a ‘Buy’ rating.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Plains All American Pipeline and PAA Finance are offering $750 million aggregate principal amount of 3.800% Senior Notes due 2030. The company will pay interest on the Notes semi-annually in arrears on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning on September 15, 2020. The Notes will mature on September 15, 2030, unless redeemed prior to the maturity date. The company may, at its option, redeem the Notes at any time in whole or from time to time in part, prior to maturity. The Notes will be the unsecured senior obligations of Plains All American Pipeline and PAA Finance and will rank equally in right of payment with their other senior indebtedness from time to time outstanding. The Notes are a new issue of securities with no established trading market. The company do not currently intend to apply for listing of the Notes on any securities exchange or have the Notes quoted on any automated quotation system.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures for U.S. stock indexes were little changed, ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, due to be announced later in the day. European shares were in the red. Japan’s Nikkei closed slightly higher, as investors paused to take stock of the market. The euro rose against the dollar, amid speculation the Fed might announce more steps to check a recent rise in bond yields. Gold prices were up, helped by a weaker dollar. Oil fell after a report showed a rise in U.S. crude inventories, reviving concerns about oversupply and weak demand. On the economic schedule, consumer price index data is due.

