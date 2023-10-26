Oil Falls After Jumping Due to Fears of a Broader Conflict in the Middle East

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to open the session in the red, with a confluence of headwinds weighing, including lower broader equity futures and weaker oil prices. Oil prices are trading around two-week lows. Earnings are continuing to stream in across the energy sector.

Oil prices fell on Thursday after a rise in U.S. crude stockpiles and a climb in the dollar index, giving up some ground gained a day earlier when prices jumped on fears of a broader conflict in the Middle East. "The movements of oil markets are primarily involved with the Hamas-Israel war," said Tina Teng, markets analyst at CMC.

Natural gas futures ae higher by 2 cents in light trading as prices narrow around the $3-level. Weekly inventory data is expected to show a build of 83 bcf.

US INTEGRATEDS

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Eni have signed a 0.8 billion cubic meters (bcm) LNG sales and purchase agreement with Merakes LNG Sellers, starting from January 2024 for 3 years, in addition to the contract with Jangkrik LNG Sellers for 1.4 billion cubic meters per year, in place since 2017.

Petrobras and Bolivia's Yacimientos Petroliferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB) are considering a $2.5 billion investment in a new urea and ammonia plant near the border between the two countries, YPFB said. The new plant would have the capacity to produce 4,200 metric tons per year, the firm said, and would be located in the Bolivian border city of Puerto Quijarro. The investment cost would be shared by the two countries, said Luciano Motellano Abasto, vice president of operations for the state-run Bolivian firm, in a statement. Petrobras did not immediately reply to a request for comment. During a meeting with Petrobras executives, the Bolivian firm presented general information on the project, and the Brazilian firm showed interest in it, said Abasto.

Repsol posted net income of €2.785 billion in the first nine months of the year in a context of significantly lower crude oil and gas prices than in the year-ago period.

Repsol said it would raise the dividend to be paid in January after its adjusted net profit fell in the third quarter from the same period a year ago because of lower oil and gas prices. The company raised its dividend to 0.40 euros ($0.42) per share, 14% more than the one paid in January 2023, in a bid to keep an "attractive return" while remaining "disciplined".

TotalEnergies posted a 35% fall in its third quarter adjusted net income compared to a year ago, hurt by a drop in energy prices from highs hit following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. TotalEnergies' Q3 adjusted net income stood at $6.5 billion. That compared to a record adjusted net income of $10 billion for the 2022 third quarter.

TotalEnergies announced the commissioning of the Cape Ann, its floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) for liquefied natural gas (LNG) located in the port of Le Havre. The terminal injected its first megawatt-hours (MWh) of gas into the grid operated by GRTgaz, using LNG from Norway. TotalEnergies has contracted 50% of the terminal's annual capacity of around 5 billion cubic meters, to supply it with LNG from its global portfolio. The remaining capacity will be marketed according to rules approved by the regulator.

TotalEnergies signed agreements with the Aloys Wobben Foundation (AWS) to acquire the entire share capital of the German company Quadra Energy. Founded in 2012 and boasting a “virtual power plant” totaling 9 GW,

The Board of Directors of TotalEnergies meeting on October 25, 2023 under the chairmanship of Mr. Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, decided the distribution of the third 2023 interim dividend of 0.74 €/share, an increase of 7.25% compared to the three interim dividends paid for fiscal year 2022 and identical to the first and second 2023 interims. This increase is in line with the shareholder return policy confirmed by the Board of Directors in February 2023.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

U.S. E&PS

Antero Resources announced its third quarter 2023 financial and operating results. Net production averaged 3.5 Bcfe/d, an increase of 9% from the year ago period. Realized a pre-hedge natural gas equivalent price of $3.32 per Mcfe, a $0.77 per Mcfe premium to NYMEX pricing. Net income was $18 million, Adjusted Net Income was $25 million (Non-GAAP). Adjusted EBITDAX was $271 million (Non-GAAP); net cash provided by operating activities was $183 million.

EQT announced financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2023. Q3 net income USD 81 million. Q3 adjusted EBITDA USD 520 million. Q3 adjusted net income USD 126 million vs. IBES estimate USD -44.4 million.

Gerdes Energy Research upgraded Matador Resources to Buy from Neutral.

CANADIAN E&PS

OILFIELD SERVICES

Baker Hughes announced results today for the third quarter of 2023. Revenue of $6.6 billion for the quarter, up 24% year-over-year. Net income attributable to Baker Hughes Company of $518 million for the quarter, up $534 million year-over-year. Adjusted net income attributable to Baker Hughes (a non-GAAP measure) of $427 million for the quarter, up $163 million year-over-year. GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure) was $0.42 for the quarter.

Expro Group Holdings reported financial and operational results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. Revenue of $370 million, down 7% sequentially and up 11% year-over-year. Net loss of $14 million, as compared to net income of $9 million for the second quarter of 2023 and net loss of $18 million for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA of $50 million, down 31% sequentially and up 4% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin1 of 14%, down sequentially from 18%. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding $15 million of demobilization and other unrecoverable operating costs within the Company’s light well intervention, or LWI, business, of $66 million, down 15% sequentially and up 2% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin, excluding LWI-related unrecoverable operating costs, would have been 18%, down sequentially from 20%.

IDEX announced its financial results for the three month period ended September 30, 2023. Sales of $793.4 million, down 4% overall and 6% organically. Reported diluted EPS of $2.75, up 17%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.12, down 1%, included a lower effective tax rate. Full year 2023 organic sales are projected to decline 1% to 2% over the prior year, with GAAP diluted EPS of $7.91 - $7.96 (adjusted diluted EPS of $8.13 - $8.18).

IDEX announced the appointment of Abhi Khandelwal as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective November 20, 2023.

Oceaneering International reported net income of $29.8 million, or $0.29 per share, on revenue of $635 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Adjusted net income was $38.5 million, or $0.38 per share, reflecting the impact of $(0.9) million of pre-tax adjustments associated with foreign exchange gains recognized during the quarter, $0.6 million tax effect on adjustments associated with foreign exchange gains and $9.0 million of discrete tax adjustments, primarily due to changes in valuation allowances, uncertain tax positions and prior year estimates. During the prior quarter ended June 30, 2023, Oceaneering reported net income of $19.0 million, or $0.19 per share, on revenue of $598 million. Adjusted net income was $18.7 million, or $0.18 per share, reflecting the impact of $4.8 million of pre-tax adjustments associated with foreign exchange losses recognized during the quarter, $(2.3) million tax effect on adjustments associated with foreign exchange losses and $(2.8) million of discrete tax adjustments, primarily due to changes in valuation allowances and uncertain tax positions.

TechnipFMC plc reported third quarter 2023 results. Total Company revenue in the third quarter was $2,056.9 million. Income from continuing operations attributable to TechnipFMC was $90 million. These results included after-tax charges and credits totaling $3.7 million of expense, or $0.01 per share. Adjusted income from continuing operations was $93.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes pre-tax charges and credits, was $237.5 million; adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.5 percent.

DRILLERS

Nabors Industries reported third quarter 2023 operating revenues of $734 million, compared to operating revenues of $767 million in the second quarter. The net loss attributable to Nabors shareholders for the quarter was $49 million, compared to net income of $5 million in the second quarter. This equates to a loss of $6.26 per diluted share, compared to a loss per diluted share of $0.31 in the second quarter. The third quarter results included a charge, related to mark-to-market treatment of Nabors warrants, of $8 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, compared to a gain of $18 million, or $1.95 per diluted share, in the second quarter. Third quarter adjusted EBITDA was $210 million, compared to $235 million in the previous quarter.

Precision Drilling announced strong 2023 third quarter financial results. Revenue increased to $447 million compared with $429 million in the third quarter of 2022 driven by higher drilling day rates, offset in part by lower drilling and service activity. Revenue per utilization day continues to be strong and grew 20% in Canada to $32,224 and 26% in the U.S. to US$35,135 compared to the same quarter last year.

REFINERS

The board of directors of Marathon Petroleum declared a dividend of $0.825 per share on common stock, an increase of approximately 10% over its previous dividend of $0.75 per share. The dividend is payable Dec. 11, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Nov. 16, 2023. Additionally, the board of directors of MPC has approved an additional $5 billion share repurchase authorization. This authorization is in addition to its previous authorization, which had approximately $4.3 billion remaining as of September 30. The authorization has no expiration date.

Valero Energy reported net income attributable to Valero stockholders of $2.6 billion, or $7.49 per share, for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $2.8 billion, or $7.19 per share, for the third quarter of 2022. Excluding the adjustments shown in the accompanying earnings release tables, adjusted net income attributable to Valero stockholders was $2.8 billion, or $7.14 per share, for the third quarter of 2022.

MLPS & PIPELINES

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures fell as megacap shares remained under pressure with investors taking stock of recent Big Tech earnings. European shares dropped, hit by regional banking shares, ahead of the ECB’s policy decision. Nikkei slumped as chip-related stocks led a broad selloff. Gold prices rose.

