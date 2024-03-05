News & Insights

Oil falls 1% on concerns over China's economic growth plan

March 05, 2024 — 03:35 pm EST

By Shariq Khan

NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell nearly 1% on Tuesday as skepticism around China achieving its economic growth target and investors' declining risk appetite countered a weaker U.S. dollar.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 settled 76 cents, or 0.9%, lower at $82.04 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 59 cents, or 0.8%, to $78.15 a barrel. Both benchmarks had dropped by more than a dollar during the session.

Weighing on prices, China, the world's biggest oil importer, set an economic growth target for 2024 of around 5%. While the target is similar to last year's goal and in line with analysts' expectations, the lack of big-ticket stimulus plans to prop up the country's struggling economy disappointed investors.

"The growth target is OK, but the missing part is how they want to achieve that - what sort of stimulus is unclear for now," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

Risk-off sentiment in the broader financial markets also put pressure on prices, Staunovo added. Gold prices hit a record high on Tuesday on rising bets for a U.S. interest rate cut in June, while Wall Street fell on weakness in megacap stocks. GOL/.N

Providing some support to oil prices, the U.S. dollar slipped on easing growth in the services sector. A cheaper greenback typically supports oil prices by lifting demand from investors holding other currencies.

"Beyond that, the market is really just looking for the next headline here, with the upcoming storage reports in focus," Mizuho analyst Robert Yawger said.

The latest round of weekly U.S. inventory reports were expected to show crude stocks increased by about 2.1 million barrels last week, which would be their sixth straight week of builds, while distillates and gasoline stockpiles are forecast to decline, according to an extended Reuters poll.

The first of this week's two inventory reports, from the American Petroleum Institute industry group, is due after 4:30 p.m. ET (2130 GMT). The U.S. Energy Information Administration will publish its weekly update on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. ET (1530 GMT).

