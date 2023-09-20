Oil Extends Yesterday’s Losses Ahead of the Fed’s Policy Decision and Inventory Data

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a mixed-to-lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities. Meanwhile, the major equity indices are edging higher as the market awaits the Fed’s policy decision later today.

The rally in crude futures has taken a pause as WTI and Brent crude oil contracts are extending yesterday’s losses ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision and inventory data due later today. Traders will be closely watching the release of today’s EIA inventory report as last night’s API figures showed a 5.25-million-barrel draw, compared to analyst estimates of a 2.2 million barrel decline. Goldman Sachs anticipates growing oil demand and extended supply cuts may push the market into a deficit and pave a way for Brent crude futures to reach $105 per barrel. The investment bank also expects the Bank of England to keep interest rates unchanged on Thursday after data showed a surprise drop in inflation in August.

Natural gas futures have erased earlier gains and are lower on below normal temperatures and as traders expect a mild winter may push contracts below $2.00/mmbtu.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

The latest round of talks between Chevron and unions at its two liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Western Australia ended without a deal, a Chevron spokesperson said, leaving the fate of strikes at the major export facilities in the hands of a workplace tribunal set to meet on Friday. The Fair Work Commission will then decide whether to intervene and halt the strikes which began on Sept. 8 and escalated to two 24-hour work stoppages over the weekend. The Commission ordered Chevron and unions into a series of talks this week ahead of the hearing in the hope of hammering out a deal overpay and conditions.

Exxon Mobil is working on developing technology for direct air capture (DAC) of carbon dioxide, and sees a clear place for it in a net-zero future, an Exxon executive said on Tuesday, but the largest U.S. oil company has no plans to invest in building electric vehicle charging stations.

According to Bloomberg, Exxon Mobil is lobbying the Biden administration to allow hydrogen made from natural gas to qualify for some of the most lucrative subsidies available in the President Joe Biden’s signature climate law, pushing for billions of dollars in tax credits intended to help phase out fossil fuels.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Subsidiaries of BP and Pertamina plan to work together to explore additional gas supply and the production of so-called blue ammonia at the Tangguh liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Indonesia under an outline agreement signed. The memorandum of understanding signed by the two companies at the 2023 Indonesia Oil & Gas (IOG) Forum also covers exploring the injection of carbon dioxide as part of a carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) project at Tangguh.

The head of Canadian operations for Equinor said he is more optimistic the Norwegian company will proceed with its Bay du Nord offshore project, four months after delaying the project for up to three years due to soaring costs. "That's our sentiment now, we really want to make this happen," Tore Løseth, Equinor's Canada country head, said in an interview at the World Petroleum Congress in Calgary. "In many ways I feel more optimistic."

Production has resumed at the Troll A platform in the North Sea, with full output expected over the next few days, operator Equinor said.

Kuwait's Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company signed an agreement with Shellsubsidiary BG International Limited to acquire 40% of Egypt's Nile Delta offshore block 3, Kuwait's state news agency said.

XCharge Group, a global leader in battery-integrated charging solutions, has secured a new investment from Shell Ventures. This marks the second successive investment from Shell Ventures, following a successful Series-B funding round in 2021. The latest funding round is set to propel XCharge's ambitious expansion plans, reinforcing its position in the competitive EV charging industry.

TotalEnergies and European Energy agreed to jointly develop, build and operate in a 65/35 joint-venture at least 4 GW of onshore renewable projects in multiple geographies. The partnership aims to leverage both parties' strengths: TotalEnergies brings its strong experience in the construction and operation of large-scale projects coupled with its capability to market the offtake in merchant countries and its financial robustness. European Energy has a proven track record in developing greenfield projects and engaging successfully with stakeholders.

TotalEnergies and Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) entered into a binding agreement to create a new JV, equally owned by TotalEnergies and AGEL, with a 1,050 MWac (1400 MWp) portfolio. This portfolio will comprise of a mix of already operational (300 MWac), under construction (500 MWac) & under development assets (250 MWac) with a blend of both solar & wind power. AGEL will contribute to the JV the assets and TotalEnergies an equity investment of 300 MUS$ which will further support their development.

TotalEnergies announced the building of a new mechanical recycling unit for plastic waste at its Grandpuits site southeast of Paris. This new investment follows those announced in June 2023 - the doubling of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production and construction of a biomethane production unit - in line with the Company's ambition to develop low-carbon energy and the circular economy.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Cenovus Energy announced the total consideration payable in connection with its previously announced tender offers to purchase for cash: (i) up to $500,000,000 aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued and unpaid interest, of its 5.250% Notes due 2037, 4.450% Notes due 2042, 5.200% Notes due 2043, 4.400% Notes due 2029, 5.400% Notes due 2047 and 4.250% Notes due 2027 and (ii) up to $500,000,000 aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued and unpaid interest, of its 6.800% Notes due 2037 and 6.750% Notes due 2039, subject to prioritized acceptance levels listed and the terms and conditions of the tender offers.

U.S. E&PS

On September 15, 2023, Berry completed its previously announced acquisition of Macpherson Energy Corporation, a privately held Kern County, California operator. Consideration for the Transaction, primarily funded through a reduction in 2023 capital expenditures, comprised an all-cash purchase price of $70 million (subject to customary post-closing adjustments), $50 million of which was paid at closing and the remainder of which will be paid in July 2024. The Company funded the initial payment through a combination of cash on hand and funds drawn from its credit facility and expects the final payment to be funded similarly. The Company expects to repay the credit facility borrowings by the second half of2024.

Permian Resources announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate 21,450,000 shares of its Class A Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, at a price to the public of $13.05 per share, by certain affiliates of NGP Energy Capital Management, L.L.C.. Permian Resources will not sell any shares of Class A common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds therefrom. The Selling Stockholders also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional aggregate 3,217,500 shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Baker Hughes announced a new agreement with Shell Energy Italia – an eight-year-long power purchase agreement (PPA) that will see Shell Energy Italia supply seven of Baker Hughes’ Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) Italian facilities with renewable energy, sourced from Shell’s solar photovoltaic farm currently under construction in the Apulia region, in southern Italy.

Oceaneering International announced that it has commenced a cash tender offer to purchase any and all of its outstanding 4.650% Senior Notes due 2024.

Oceaneering International announced that it intends to offer $200,000,000 aggregate principal amount of additional 6.000% Senior Notes due 2028 in a private placement to eligible purchasers. The 2028 Notes will constitute an additional issuance of Oceaneering’s outstanding 6.000% Senior Notes due 2028, which Oceaneering issued on February 6, 2018 in an aggregate principal amount of $300,000,000, and will form a single series with such notes.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Enbridge could add 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity to its 3 million bpd Mainline system, which ships the bulk of Canada's crude exports to the United States, a company executive said.

The reopening of the acceptance period of the voluntary public takeover bid launched by Saverex NV for all shares and share options issued by Exmar NV not already owned by it or persons affiliated with it ended on Friday 15 September 2023. Following the voluntary reopening of the Bid, a total amount of 20,912,821 shares in the Target were tendered in the Bid, representing 35.15% of the outstanding shares in the Target. As a result, the Bidder will hold a total of 47,812,252 shares in the Target, representing 80.36% of the outstanding shares in the Target. Taking into account the shares in the Target held by Nicolas Saverys (7,924 shares) and by Exmar (2,018,513 shares), the Bidder and persons affiliated with it together will hold 49,838,689 shares, representing 83.76% of the outstanding shares in the Target. The payment of the bid price for the shares offered during the voluntary reopening is scheduled for Monday 2 October 2023.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on expectation of a pause in interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, even though gains were capped by worries over the economic fallout of rates staying higher for longer. European shares rose, with British stocks outpacing regional peers as investors reeled in Bank of England rate hike bets on cooling UK inflation data. Japan's Topix index slipped further from a 33-year peak scaled last week, with investor mood turning cautious ahead of a raft of key central bank policy decisions. Gold was little changed while the dollar edged lower, as traders braced for updated interest rate projections and remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Oil prices fell amid investors’ uncertainty about when peak Fed rates will be hit and how much of an impact it will have on energy demand.

