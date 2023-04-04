Oil Extends Yesterday’s Gains on the Heels of OPEC+ Plans

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a higher start supported by strength in the crude complex and the major averages. U.S equities are trading higher in the pre-market amid gains in growth stocks and as investors focus on upcoming U.S. jobs data.

WTI and Brent crude oil are extending yesterday’s gains on the heels of OPEC+’s plans to cut crude oil production and as investors shift focus to the demand front. The surprise cuts that were announced Sunday could lead to higher demand for U.S. oil across the Atlantic which may push some producers to boost output. The news added to investor concerns about higher costs which may increase inflation. Later today, Washington is expected to release final guidance on how clean energy companies can secure additional tax credits when investing in U.S. communities tied to fossil fuels. The credit will most likely cover projects in coal-heavy areas.

Natural gas futures are slightly higher, recovering some of March’s losses despite forecasts for above-normal temperatures across key consuming regions.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron to Neutral from Underperform.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor to Underperform from Neutral and Repsol to Neutral from Outperform.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given his consent to transfer 94.8 billion roubles ($1.21 billion) to Shell for its stake in the Far East Sakhalin-2 gas project, Russian daily Kommersant reported.

Baghdad has reached an agreement to hold a 30% stake in TotalEnergies long-delayed $27 billion Iraq project, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Earthstone Energy announced that it has entered into an amendment to the Company’s senior secured revolving credit facility, increasing the elected commitments from $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion. Additionally, the $250 million term loan tranche under the Credit Facility converted into an elected revolving commitment. Further, the borrowing base was redetermined at $1.65 billion as a part of the regularly scheduled redetermination.

Matador Resources Company announced that it has priced a private offering of $500 million of 6.875% senior unsecured notes due 2028 at a price of 98.960% of their face value. Matador increased the size of the offering from the previously announced $400 million to $500 million. The offering is expected to close on April 11, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

On April 1, 2023, Forum Energy Technologies entered into an amendment to the Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated as of October 30, 2017, among the Company, as borrower, the other borrowers party thereto, the guarantors party thereto, the lenders party thereto, Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as Administrative Agent, and the other parties named therein.

KBR announced that its K-GreeN technology has been selected by Avina Clean Hydrogen for its green ammonia project in the U.S.

Goldman Sachs upgraded Martin Materials to Buy from Neutral and Vulcan Materials to buy from Neutral.

National Bank of Canada upgraded Secure Energy Services to Outperform from Sector Perform.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Vertex Energy announced the successful mechanical completion of its transformational renewable diesel unit at the Company's Mobile, AL refining facility.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Kinder Morgan announced the full commercial in-service of its Southern and Northern California renewable diesel (RD) hub projects. RD is an alternative fuel that allows trucks, trains and any equipment that uses diesel to operate with significantly lower life-cycle emissions.

Scorpio Tankers announced that it has repurchased its common shares in the open market. Recently, the Company purchased 1,269,864 of its common shares in the open market at an average price of $54.30 per share as part of the Company’s securities repurchase program. Since January 1, 2023, the Company has repurchased 3,161,167 common shares in the open market for $164.0 million and currently has 59,900,921 issued and outstanding.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures edged higher, helped by a rebound in some technology and growth stocks. Surprise output cuts announced by the OPEC+ kept oil prices higher. Meanwhile, European shares rose as investors rebuffed concerns over the OPEC+ move. Japan’s Nikkei ended higher as energy shares surged for a third straight day. The dollar weakened amid market bets surrounding U.S. rate-hiking cycle, while gold eased. JOLTS job openings data and factory orders are scheduled for release later in the day.

