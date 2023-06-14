Oil Extends Yesterday’s Gains on Bullish Demand Growth Forecasts From the IEA and OPEC

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a higher start, supported by strength in oil futures. The major market futures are struggling for direction ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates and press conference later today.



WTI and Brent crude oil are extending yesterday’s gains on bullish demand growth forecasts from the IEA and OPEC, as investors brace themselves for the Federal Reserve’s decision on monetary policy. This month’s Oil Market Report mentions demand is expected to grow through the end of the year and supply is anticipated to increase marginally. The IEA raised its estimates for global demand by almost 300K bpd to 2.4M bpd, a new record, driven by robust demand from China and India. Additionally, US Energy Department is planning to purchase ~12M barrels of crude this year as it begins to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve after last year's 180M-barrel drawdown.

Natural gas futures are modestly higher on forecasts for warmer weather across the central US, and sections of the Southeast and northern New England. Below-normal temps are expected in the southern Great Basin and much of the Mid-Atlantic.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Azerbaijan's oil exports through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline via Georgia and Turkey were up by 6.0% year-on-year in the first five months of this year at 12.4 million tonnes, the State Statistics Committee said. The BTC is used to export oil from the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli oilfields, operated by BP.

The Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) has given Equinor consent to use the mobile drilling facility Transocean Encourage for production drilling in block 6506/9 in the Norwegian Sea.

Equinor plans to expand its oil production in Brazil more than fivefold over the next decade, while also eyeing green energy projects especially in offshore wind power, an executive for the Norwegian energy giant said.

Norway's Arctic liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Hammerfest is on track to restart as planned following a two-week outage, a spokesperson for operator Equinor said in a statement to Reuters.

NextDecade announced that it has entered into framework agreements with Global Infrastructure Partners and TotalEnergies to enable the final investment decision for the Rio Grande LNG project Trains 1, 2 and 3 (Phase 1) and to provide momentum for the further development of RGLNG Train 4 and Train 5. NextDecade, GIP and TotalEnergies have entered into framework agreements whereby GIP would become a majority investor in Phase 1, and TotalEnergies would become a 16.67% investor, both subject to execution of definitive documentation and FID. The agreements are expected to further provide GIP and TotalEnergies options to invest in RGLNG Train 4 and Train 5 and options to invest in the planned carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) project at RGLNG. In addition, TotalEnergies has agreed to purchase 5.4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG from Phase 1 for 20 years on a free on board (FOB) basis indexed to Henry Hub and has options to purchase LNG from Train 4 and Train 5. TotalEnergies has also agreed to acquire in three tranches a 17.5% common stock position in NextDecade for an aggregate purchase price of $219.4 million.

Petrobras, regarding the pieces of news published in the media, clarified that the operation in the petrochemical sector is one of the strategic elements of the Strategic Plan 2024-2028, as approved by the Board of Directors and disclosed to the market on 06/01/2023. Petrobras is currently developing analyses to define the best alternative for executing its strategy, and no decision has been made by the Executive Board or the Board of Directors regarding the process for divesting or increasing its stake in Braskem.

Shell will ramp up its dividend and share buybacks while keeping oil output steady into 2030, it said, as CEO Wael Sawan moved to regain investor confidence that wavered over its energy transition plan. In a new financial framework announced ahead of an investor conference in New York starting at 1230 GMT, Shell said it will increase overall shareholder distribution to 30% to 40% of cash flow from operations from 20% to 30% previously. That includes a 15% dividend boost and an increase in the rate of its share buyback programme from the second quarter to $5 billion from $4 billion in recent quarters. The financial framework is the linchpin of Sawan's effort to boost Shell's share performance relative to its U.S. peers after many investors shunned the British company even after it posted a record $40 billion profit last year.

Shell Pakistan said that its parent company, Shell unit Shell Petroleum Company, would be exiting Pakistan with the sale of its 77% shareholding in the in the local business. The move came after Shell Pakistan (SPL) suffered losses in 2022 due to exchange rates, the devaluation of the Pakistani rupee, and overdue receivables, and as the country faces a financial crisis and economic slowdown.

According to Reuters, Shell will invest $40 billion in integrated gas and upstream between 2023 and 2025. It is investing around $35 billion into downstream and renewable & energy solutions 2023-2025.

Shell said it is conducting a strategic review of energy and chemicals assets on Bukom and Jurong Island in Singapore.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Cenovus Energy has reached separate agreements with each of Hutchison Whampoa Europe Investments S.à r.l. (HWEI) and L.F. Investments S.à r.l. (LFI) to purchase for cancellation all of the warrants held by HWEI and LFI, respectively, representing an aggregate of 45,484,672 warrants (CVE.WT), for $711 million in the aggregate (the Warrant Repurchase Transactions). As part of Cenovus’s combination with Husky Energy Inc., each Husky shareholder received 0.7845 of a Cenovus common share plus 0.0651 of a Cenovus common share purchase warrant in exchange for each Husky common share, with each whole warrant having an exercise price of $6.54 per common share, expiring January 1, 2026.

U.S. E&PS

No significant news.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

CVR Energy announced that it has concluded its previously announced exploration of a potential spin-off of its interests in its nitrogen fertilizer business, which is indirectly owned by CVR Energy through the general and limited partner interests it holds in CVR Partners, LP, a publicly traded limited partnership, and its board of directors has determined not to pursue the potential spin-off at this time.

MLPS & PIPELINES

TortoiseEcofin announced that DCP Midstream, LP will be removed from the Tortoise MLP Index (TMLP), the Tortoise North American Pipeline Index (TNAP) and Tortoise Decarbonization Infrastructure Index (DCRBN) as a result of the approved acquisition by Phillips 66. Due to the acquisition, DCP will be removed from all three indices at market open on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose, while European shares edged higher as investors were all but certain that the U.S. Federal Reserve will refrain from hiking interest rates later in the day. A softer dollar boosted bullion prices. Japan's Nikkei closed in the green, with Toyota surging as investors scooped up index heavyweights amid a weaker yen. Oil prices advanced after bullish demand growth forecasts from the IEA and OPEC. U.S. PPI data for May is also due later in the day.

