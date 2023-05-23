Oil Extends Yesterday’s Gains Amid Seasonal Rise in Gasoline Demand

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, supported by further strength in the crude complex but capped by weakness in the major equity futures which slid lower as investors continue to closely monitor debt-limit negotiations in Washington.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures extended yesterday’s gains into this morning’s session, strengthening as support from a tighter market outlook due to a seasonal rise in gasoline demand and supply cuts from OPEC+ producers overshadowed investor concern over the risk of a U.S. debt default. Attention is also starting to shift to the next OPEC+ meeting on June 4 with some analysts expecting a chance of further cuts. Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on Tuesday he would keep short sellers "ouching" and told them to "watch out". On the debt ceiling, White House and congressional Republican negotiators will meet again this evening to help hammer out a deal to avoid default. Also coming onto the radar is the latest U.S. inventory data, which analysts expect to show a small rise in crude stocks.

Natural gas futures are slightly lower in early trading following yesterday’s over 7% decline, continuing to reel on forecasts for less demand next week than previously expected.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

HSBC upgraded Chevron to Buy from Hold.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Shell Chairman Andrew Mackenzie was unable to start the energy giant's annual general shareholder meeting on Tuesday amid climate activists singing and shouting before being carried out one by one by security staff.

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, entrusted Jean-Christophe Rufin in December 2022, on behalf of the partners of the Mozambique LNG project, with an independent mission to assess the humanitarian situation in the province of Cabo Delgado where the project is located. Jean-Christophe Rufin, a recognized expert in the field humanitarian action and human rights, has carried out several investigation field trips in Mozambique. TotalEnergies publishes his report as well as the action plan decided by Mozambique LNG partners based on the recommendations of the report.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Enerplus announced the appointment of Mr. Ward Polzin to its board of directors.

CANADIAN E&PS

Scotiabank upgraded MEG Energy to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform.

OILFIELD SERVICES

KBR announced it has expanded its base operations support services in the Indo-Pacific region with a $24M task award contract by 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (94th AAMDC) for support of two key communications sites in Japan.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures inched lower on debt ceiling uncertainties, raising the spectre of an unprecedented default. European shares fell on weak quarterly earnings updates from Julius Baer and Vivendi. In Japan, the Nikkei dropped sharply from a 33-year high as some investors swooped in to book profits. Oil advanced due to support from a tighter market and supply cuts from OPEC+ producers. Gold extended its slide as the U.S. dollar gained. On the economic front, S&P Global Flash PMI data is due.

