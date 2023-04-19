Oil Extends Weekly Losses Amid Possibility of Rate Hike

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the crude complex and the major market futures. U.S equities are expected to open lower amid fears of further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. As earnings season ramps up, Baker Hughes announced first quarter earnings that beat Wall St expectations as strong oil prices continue to support demand for their services and equipment. UBS analyst Josh Silverstein initiated coverage across 19 oil & gas stocks, and assumed coverage over CVX, SLB and XOM.

Oil futures are extending their weekly losses as traders remain focused on the possibility of another modest rate hike. Concerns over a slowing economy and fuel demand outweighed positive Chinese economic data and a draw in crude inventories according to the API. Markets are now pricing in an 86% chance of the Fed raising rates by 25 basis points at its May policy meeting. As anticipated, Chinas GDP grew by more-than-expected at 4.5%, for the first quarter and surpassed analyst expectations. Their refinery throughout also rose to record levels in March. Investors will be keeping an eye out for EIA data which will be release later as last night’s API data showed crude stocks fell by 2.68 million barrels last week.

Natural gas futures are lower amid forecasts for cooler temperatures and lower heating demand than previously expected.

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Petrobras has started internal discussions on its new five-year strategic plan, though it will not be unveiled until the end of this year, a senior manager said on Tuesday, adding that sustainability will be a key focus.

JP Morgan resumed Repsol with an Underweight.

The ICO has granted Repsol a loan of 300 million euros that supports the company's 2021-2025 Strategic Plan. This financing, linked to sustainability criteria, focuses on the transformation of Repsol's industrial facilities into multi-energy hubs, capable of generating products with a low, zero or even negative carbon footprint, based on innovation, circular economy and its commitment to lead the production of renewable fuels and renewable hydrogen.

UBS analyst Josh Silverstein assumed coverage on Chevron and Exxon Mobil with a Buy rating.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Matador Resources Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock payable on June 1, 2023 to shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023.

UBS initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy, ConocoPhillips, EOG Resources, Energy Inc, Hess Corporation, Marathon Oil Corporation, and Ovinitiv Inc with a Buy rating. The firm initiated coverage on APA Corporation, Coterra Energy, Devon Energy, EQT Corporation, Murphy Oil, Occidental Petroleum, Permian Resources, Pioneer Natural Resources, Southwestern Energy with a Neutral rating and Range Resources with a Sell rating.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Baker Hughes Company announced results for the first quarter of 2023. Revenue of $5.7 billion for the quarter, up 18% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA of $782 million for the quarter, up 25% year-over-year. GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter which included $0.28 per share of adjusting items. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure) was $0.28.

U.S. Silica Holdings announced that it received the Final Judgement in its lawsuit against Amberger Kaolinwerke ("AKW") in the federal court of the Eastern District of Texas. U.S. Silica filed its lawsuit against AKW in September 2020, alleging that AKW was infringing multiple patents related to the White Armor® cool roof granules product line. In March 2022, the jury returned a unanimous verdict for U.S. Silica on all counts, including willful infringement, and denied all of AKW's counterclaims. On March 29, 2023, the Court entered its Final Judgment. In addition to affirming the findings of the jury, the Court determined that both treble damages and a permanent injunction were appropriate, after observing that such remedies are generally available only for "egregious cases of culpable behavior."

UBS initiated coverage on Halliburton with a Buy rating and Baker Hughes with a Neutral rating.

UBS assumed coverage on SLB with a Buy rating.

DRILLERS

KBR announced that it has signed a joint development agreement with ISU Chemical Co. Ltd. for the design of a commercial scale lithium sulfide (Li2S) unit for next generation battery technology.

Noble announced that Noble Finance II LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Noble, has closed the previously disclosed offering of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of new unsecured 8.000% Senior Notes due 2030, with proceeds allocated to retiring Noble's prior outstanding indebtedness, paying applicable associated expenses and general corporate purposes. Noble has published a current report on Form 8-K which includes a description of the key features of these Notes, as well as a copy of the Indenture.

Transocean issued a quarterly Fleet Status Report that provides the current status of, and contract information for, the company’s fleet of offshore drilling rigs. The aggregate incremental backlog associated with these fixtures is approximately $546 million. As of April 18, 2023, the company’s total backlog is approximately $8.6 billion.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

The Chemours Company have executed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the potential development of two electrolysis-based hydrogen production facilities at or near Chemours’ Washington Works and Belle manufacturing sites in West Virginia. The MOU supports the companies’ participation in and goals of the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2) in West Virginia.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures fell as Treasury yields rose on expectations the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer, while a slide in Tesla and Netflix shares was set to weigh on the tech-heavy Nasdaq. European stocks dipped as investors focused on the still-hot UK inflation and the euro zone's inflation data for March. In Asian equities, Japan's Nikkei ended in red, dragged down by heavyweight technological stocks. Oil prices dropped sharply as potential U.S. interest rate hikes that could slow growth and limit oil consumption. Gold prices slipped, as the dollar gained some ground. Tesla will report its first-quarter results after market closes.

