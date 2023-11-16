Oil Extends Losses as Signals of Higher Supply From the U.S. Meet Concerns of Lackluster Energy Demand From China

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to open lower, tracking mildly weaker broader index futures and lower oil prices. News flow continues to thin out as earnings have passed and year-end nears. Market participants will continue to remain focused on macroeconomic data, rates and Fed commentary.

Oil prices edged lower on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session as signals of higher supply from the U.S. met concern over lackluster energy demand from China. Near-term prices remain in contango, suggesting that investors expect prices to increase. "Clearly, the decline in crude oil prices and the weakening of the structure is an ominous sign; one that implies an oversupplied physical market," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

Natural gas futures are higher by a nickel. Cooler forecasts for the coming two weeks is aiding futures. EIA storage data will cover the past two weeks, with consensus expecting a combined build of 38 bcf.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Exxon Mobil is planning to invest up to $15 bln in a petrochemical project and carbon capture and storage (CCS) facilities in Indonesia, the country's President, Joko Widodo, said, according to a palace statement. The planned CCS facilities would be the biggest in Southeast Asia. Jokowi, as the president is known, met with Exxon Chairman Darren Woods during his trip to San Francisco.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BP agreed to sell its shares in BP Turkey Refining and BP Petrolleri to Vitol's VITOLV.UL Petrol Ofisi for an undisclosed sum, Vitol said. The deal, which will see 770 BP retail sites in Turkey rebranded, is subject to regulator approval and expected to close in 2024, Vitol added.

Energy Transfer announced it has entered into a non-binding Heads of Agreement (HOA) with TotalEnergies related to term crude oil offtake from its proposed Blue Marlin Offshore Port for 4 million barrels per month. The HOA is subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements and the satisfaction of other conditions, including Energy Transfer taking a final investment decision. The agreement with TotalEnergies marks an important step in the commercialization of the proposed Blue Marlin Offshore Port and underscores the need for the further development of export capabilities to support the efficient delivery of U.S.-produced energy products globally.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Chord Energy with Overweight rating and a $189 price target.

National Bank of Canada resumed coverage of Crescent Point Energy with Outperform rating and a C$19 price target.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp with Equal Weight rating and a $23 price target.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Matador Resources with Overweight rating and a $73 price target.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Permian Resources with Overweight rating and a $17 price target.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage of SM Energy with Equal Weight rating and a $40 price target.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Vital Energy with Equal Weight rating and a $50 price target.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

Nabors Industries announced that Nabors Industries, Inc. ("NII") has priced $650 million in aggregate principal amount of senior priority guaranteed notes due 2030 in the offering it announced earlier today. The Notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 9.125% and are being offered to investors at an initial price of 100% of par. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Nabors and certain of Nabors' indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries consisting of Nabors Drilling Holdings Inc., Nabors Drilling Technologies USA, Inc., Nabors International Finance Inc., Nabors Lux Finance 1 S.à.r.l., Nabors Lux 2 S.à.r.l., Nabors Global Holdings Limited, Nabors International Management Limited, Nabors Holdings Ltd. and Canrig Drilling Technology Canada Ltd. The sale of the Notes to the initial purchasers is expected to close on November 20, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to result in approximately $641 million in net proceeds to Nabors after deducting offering expenses payable by Nabors.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were subdued as rate pause optimism waned and a drop in shares of Cisco and Palo Alto on dour forecast weighed on sentiment. European shares fell, dragged by energy stocks. Japan's Nikkei closed lower, snapping a three-day winning streak, as investors chose to lock in profits. The dollar index was flat. Gold prices rose on hopes that the Fed's policy tightening cycle has come to an end.

