Oil extends losses after dollar strengthens on interest rate outlook

By Florence Tan

SINGAPORE, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Monday, extending losses from the previous session after the dollar rose amid market concerns that higher-than-expected inflation could delay cuts to high U.S. interest rates that have been capping global fuel demand growth.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 fell 35 cents, or 0.4%, to $81.27 a barrel by 0419 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) CLc1 declined 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $76.14 a barrel as the U.S. dollar .DXY strengthened. A stronger dollar makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

The dip built on losses last week, when Brent declined about 2% and WTI fell more than 3% on indications that U.S. interest rate cuts could be delayed by two months due to an uptick in inflation.

"Crude oil prices declined for want of fresh drivers," ANZ analysts wrote in a note. "Oil has been caught between bullish factors such as lower OPEC output and elevated geopolitical risks and bearish concerns about weak demand in China."

The geopolitical risk premium from Yemeni Houthis' attacks on ships in the Red Sea remained modest at only a $2 a barrel boost to Brent, Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.

"Robust non-OPEC supply growth is likely to nearly keep pace with solid global demand growth," the analysts added.

As the Israel-Hamas conflict continues in the Middle East, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN on Sunday that negotiators for the United States, Egypt, Qatar and Israel had agreed on the basic contours of a hostage deal during talks in Paris but are still in negotiations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was not clear yet whether a deal would materialise.

In the U.S., the ANZ analysts anticipated oil stockpiles could start to fall in the coming weeks as refineries return from maintenance, which could offer some support to prices.

(Reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore and Colleen Howe in Beijing; Editing by Jamie Freed)

