Oil Extends Last Week’s Gains Amid Expectations Saudi Arabia Will Continue Output Cuts

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a higher start, supported by strength in the underlying commodities. Meanwhile, U.S stock futures steadied as investors await more second quarter earnings results and economic data later this week.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are extending last week’s gains this morning, and are on track to post their largest monthly increase in more than a year on expectations Saudi Arabia will continue with its current plan of output cuts and as money managers expand their net-long positions in crude. After five-consecutive weeks of gains, traders remain bullish towards crude prices as Saudia Arabia is expected to extend a voluntary oil output cut of 1 million bpd for another month to include September according to analysts at PVM, ING and Macquarie. Hopes that China will provide economic stimulus also lent support to oil futures. On Friday, Bloomberg reported on data that showed an expansion of long positions in crude, as inventories are expected to decline across the second half of the year. Additionally, Goldman Sachs on Sunday revised its global oil demand forecast higher for the year while sticking with its 12-month Brent price projection of $93 per barrel, as higher realized inventories offset the demand boost from a less pessimistic growth outlook.

Natural gas futures are edging higher as forecasts for warmer weather modestly outweigh preliminary estimates for EIA storage data which shows a build of +7 to +17 Bcf vs 5-yr average of +37 Bcf.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Goldman Sachs upgraded Chevron to Buy from Neutral.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

No significant news.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Valaris Limited announced today that it has been awarded a 12-well contract offshore West Africa for drillship VALARIS DS-7, which will be reactivated for this contract. The Company also announced that it is increasing its 2023 share repurchase target from $150 million to $200 million. The contract is expected to commence in second quarter 2024 and has an estimated duration of 850 days. The total contract value is estimated to be $364 million. The contract requires minimal customer-specific upgrades to the rig and does not include the provision of any additional services.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

HF Sinclair said entered into a stock purchase agreement with REH Company.

TPH Energy upgraded Valero Energy to Buy.

MLPS & PIPELINES

TC Energy began re-pressurizing part of its Columbia Gas Transmission Pipeline in Strasburg, Virginia that was not directly impacted by an unplanned incident last week, the company said late on Friday.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures tracking Wall Street were little changed as investors looked ahead to earnings from megacap companies and the key employment data later this week. European shares jumped with the German blue-chip index hitting a record high after data showed eurozone consumer prices eased in July. Meanwhile, British stocks fell as beverages-related stocks lost ground on Heineken's dour outlook. On the Asian front, Japan's Nikkei ended higher amid a calm bond market and earnings boost. Separately, Chinese and Hong Kong shares climbed as supportive measures rolled out by the Chinese government boosted sentiment in the private sector. Gold prices fell while the dollar was little changed. Oil prices were up on expectations that Saudi Arabia will extend voluntary output cuts into September and tighten global supply.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Rich Pontillo. This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.