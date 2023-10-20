Oil Extends Gains, Fears Heighten of Israel-Palestine Crisis Spreading

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to lower start, supported by strength in the crude complex while the major equity futures broadly retreated. U.S. stock futures fell as U.S. Treasury yields hovered near multi-year highs following hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

In earnings news, SLB edged passed estimates for quarterly profit as strength in the overseas drilling market to meet the insatiable global appetite for oil drove demand for its oilfield equipment, offsetting weakness in North America. International revenue rose 12% to $6.6 billion in the third quarter, compared with a year earlier. North America revenue climbed 6%, but declined sequentially due to reduced drilling activity in the onshore U.S. and the Gulf of Mexico.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are extending gains for the third-consecutive session and were on track to rise for a second week on heightened fears that the Israel-Palestinians crisis may spread in the Middle East and disrupt supply from one of the world's top-producing regions. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told troops gathered at the Gaza border yesterday that they would soon see the Palestinian enclave "from inside", suggesting an expected ground invasion could be nearing. Separately, a temporary lifting of U.S. oil sanctions on Venezuela is unlikely to require any policy changes by OPEC+ for the time being as a recovery in production is likely to be gradual.

Natural gas futures are trading lower for the eighth-straight day on a bigger-than-expected storage build, record output and forecasts for mild weather and less heating demand than expected through early November.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Equinor's positive safety trend continues. The number of serious incidents per million hours worked is still declining at the end of the third quarter, measured over the past 12 months. At the end of the third quarter of 2023 the serious incident frequency per million hours worked (SIF) was 0.3, which is equivalent to the level we saw at the end of the second quarter, and down from 0.4 in the first quarter. Serious injuries are also included in the serious incident frequency. The total recordable injury frequency (the number of injuries per million hours worked, TRIF) is 2.4 for the past 12 months per the third quarter, down from 2.5 in the second quarter. Ten oil and gas leaks have been recorded during the past 12 months. Oil and gas leaks are classified by the severity of the leak rate.

Petrobras said it will cut prices of gasoline sold to distributors and raise those for diesel starting on Oct. 21. Gasoline prices will be reduced by an average of 0.12 reais per liter, while diesel will see an increase of 0.25 reais per liter, Petrobras said in a securities filing.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

JP Morgan resumed coverage of Suncor Energy with Neutral rating with C$58 price target.

U.S. E&PS

Matador Resources announced that its Board of Directors amended the Company’s dividend policy pursuant to which the Company intends to pay cash dividends on its common stock of $0.20 per share per quarter beginning in the fourth quarter of 2023, which is a 33% increase from its prior policy of $0.15 per share per quarter. The Board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock payable on December 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of November 10, 2023.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

SLB announced third-quarter 2023 results. Revenue of $8.31 billion increased 3% sequentially and 11% year on year. GAAP EPS of $0.78 increased 8% sequentially and 24% year on year. Net income attributable to SLB of $1.12 billion increased 9% sequentially and 24% year on year. Adjusted EBITDA of $2.08 billion increased 6% sequentially and 18% year on year. Cash flow from operations was $1.68 billion and free cash flow was $1.04 billion. Board approved quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures fell as the yield on 10-year government bonds surged following the hawkish tone by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. European shares plummeted and were set to post their biggest weekly loss in three months as underwhelming earnings reports kept investors risk-averse. Japan's Nikkei ended in the red, tracking overnight declines in Wall Street. Oil prices rose on heightened fears that an escalating regional conflict in the Middle East could disrupt supplies. Gold prices scaled a fresh 3-month peak as investors sought safe-haven assets. The dollar was subdued against its major peers.

