Oil extends declines as fears grow over China virus

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ESSAM AL-SUDANI

Crude prices fell more than 2% to multi-month lows on Monday as the rising number of cases of the new coronavirus in China and city lockdowns there deepened concerns over oil demand, even as Saudi Arabia's energy minister sought to calm the market.

