Oil Extends Declines as an Uncertain Demand Outlook Overshadows Any Boost from OPEC+ Panel

The energy sector is poised for a broadly lower start, pressured by mild weakness in the crude complex and in the major equity futures. U.S. stock futures edged lower as Treasury yields held on to recent highs, while investors awaited more data to gauge the strength of the labor market.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are extending declines for the second-straight session as an uncertain demand outlook overshadowed any boost from an OPEC+ panel maintaining oil output cuts to keep supply tight. The OPEC+ ministerial panel made no changes to the group's oil output policy, and Saudi Arabia said it would continue with a voluntary cut of 1 million bpd until the end of 2023, while Russia would keep a 300,000 bpd voluntary export curb until the end of December. Meanwhile, The Kremlin also stated there was no deadline for lifting its ban on fuel exports to fight high local gasoline and diesel prices and that those restrictions will be in place for as long as necessary.

Natural gas futures are trading higher for the third-consecutive day as the NOAA's 6-10 day outlook shows below-normal temps across the east-central US, with above-normal temps farther west from the Upper MS Valley and Great Plains to the West Coast.

US INTEGRATEDS

Exxon Mobil said big increases in oil, gas and fuel prices would deliver a third-quarter operating profit between $8.3 billion and $11.4 billion, below the year ago's record earnings but up from its second quarter. Exxon's snapshot of operating profits, delivered in a securities filing after the market close, signals a good quarter for oil companies on high oil prices and strong demand for gasoline and diesel. The largest U.S. oil producer posted total profit in the same quarter a year ago of $19.7 billion and $7.9 billion in its second quarter this year. Analysts currently forecast a $9.22 billion, or $2.37 per share profit, for the latest quarter, according to financial firm LSEG. Exxon's oil and gas production earnings were boosted by an about 30% increase in average crude oil prices during the period. The Brent global benchmark ended the quarter near $97 per barrel, up from $72 per barrel at the end of June, JPMorgan said in a note.

Vietnam expects further years-long delays before offshore blocks being developed by U.S. major Exxon Mobil and Russia's Gazprom will be producing gas, according to a draft government document seen by Reuters. The new timeline casts fresh doubts about prospects for the companies' operations in the South China Sea, where Vietnam is at odds with Beijing over contested waters. Amid investor pressure to be more green-energy friendly, Exxon has for years been looking at pulling out from its Blue Whale project off Vietnam's central coast, people familiar with the matter said.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov met with Senior Vice President of Exxon Mobil John Whelan, the press service of the government said in a press release. "The parties discussed the progress of the future growth and wellhead pressure management projects at the Tengiz field, plans for further development of the Kashagan field, the supply of liquefied petroleum gas to the domestic market and the construction of the gas separation complex," the press release says. Whelan said that Exxon Mobil had invested over $28 billion in Kazakhstan. "Being a long-time partner in such large projects as Kashagan, Tengiz and Caspian Pipeline Consortium, we hope that our bilateral ties and strategic partnership will further strengthen," he added.

Chevron has "reneged" on the commitment to incorporate the Australia industrial tribunal's recommendations into the bargaining agreement for its Wheatstone and Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, the Offshore Alliance union said. The union said it has called for a members' meeting to discuss the issue.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

TotalEnergies EP Canada finalized the sale to ConocoPhillips of its 50% interest in the Surmont oil sands asset and associated midstream commitments. The transaction, for a base amount of C$4.03 billion (about US$3.0 billion) plus up to C$440 million (about US$330 million) in contingent payments, has an effective date on April 1st, 2023. Including adjustments, TotalEnergies received a cash payment at closing of C$3.7 billion (about US$2.75 billion). At current WCS (Western Canadian Select) prices and production levels, TotalEnergies would receive the entirety of the contingent payments within a year.

Suncor Energy said it will acquire TotalEnergies' Canadian operations for C$1.47 billion ($1.07 billion).

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Gerdes Energy Research upgraded the following companies: Callon Petroleum to Buy from Neutral; Pioneer Natural Resources upgraded to Buy from Neutral.

TPH Energy Research initiated coverage of the following companies: Civitas Resources with Buy rating; Callon Petroleum with Hold rating.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Baker Hughes announced it has received a letter of award by ADNOC Gas, for and on behalf of ADNOC, to provide two electric liquefaction systems (e-LNG) for the Ruwais LNG project in the United Arab Emirates. The award is expected to be booked in the fourth quarter of 2023 and was announced at this year’s ADIPEC, one of the largest energy industry events in the world.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

BMO initiated coverage of HF Sinclair with Outperform rating; PBF Energy with Outperform rating.

MLPS & PIPELINES

TC Energy announced that it has successfully completed the sale of a 40 per cent non-controlling equity interest in its Columbia Gas Transmission, LLC (Columbia Gas) and Columbia Gulf Transmission, LLC (Columbia Gulf) systems to Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) for total cash proceeds of $5.3 billion (US$3.9 billion).

TC Energy's 600,000 barrel-per-day Keystone oil pipeline returned to normal operations after briefly being shut down for maintenance on Tuesday, two industry sources said. The pipeline, which ships Canadian crude to refineries in the U.S. Midwest, will deliver all contracted volumes to customers, one of the sources said. Calgary-based TC regularly conducts maintenance on Keystone, occasionally resulting in lower flow rates. TC did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures for Wall Street’s main indexes traded lower ahead of the jobless claims data, amid persisting worries about the Federal Reserve maintaining high interest rates for a prolonged period. The STOXX 600 edged higher and the Nikkei snapped a five-day losing streak to end higher. The dollar traded slightly lower after hitting a 11-month high earlier this week while gold prices were steady. Oil prices extended losses continuing their downward trend, hurt by uncertain demand outlook and a bleak macroeconomic picture.

