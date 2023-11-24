Oil Extends Declines Ahead of Next Week’s OPEC+ Meeting

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities while the major equity futures hover near the flatline. U.S. stock index futures were largely muted in a shortened trading session for Thanksgiving, although Wall Street looked on course to extend its weekly winning run on optimism that U.S. interest rates have peaked.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are extending declines for the second-straight session as traders remained cautious ahead of next week's OPEC+ meeting, which could bring some kind of agreement on output cuts in 2024. Both contracts were on track for their first weekly gain in five weeks as OPEC+ prepares for a meeting that will have output cuts high on the agenda after recent oil price declines on demand concerns and burgeoning supply, particularly from non-OPEC producers.

Natural gas futures are down in early trading as healthy supplies and high storage levels offset cooler temperature forecasts.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Australia's FWC approves Chevron Wheatstone downstream operations enterprise agreement 2023.

Full production has returned to a liquefied natural gas (LNG) train at Chevron'sGorgon facility in Western Australia, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday. In late October, an "electrical incident" had curtailed the output of the LNG production train to 80% of capacity.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Brazil's environment protection agency Ibama is expected to decide by early next year if state-run oil company Petrobras can drill near the mouth of the Amazon River, Ibama's president Rodrigo Agostinho said on Wednesday.

Petrobras will invest around $102 billion within the 2024-2028 period, the firm's new strategic plan showed on Thursday, representing a major boost in expected investments by the state-run oil company. The plan, the first released by the oil giant since CEO Jean Paul Prates took the helm of the company, includes investments in a range of different segments, with most of it going into oil exploration and production. The figure represents a 31% leap from the $78 billion Petrobras had announced in its previous plan for the 2023-2027 period.

The President of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire Alassane Ouattara and Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi met in Abidjan today to celebrate production start-up from the Baleine field, situated off the eastern coast of Côte d’Ivoire, and to review Eni's activities in the country.

Plenitude (Eni) and Saipem have signed an agreement to install a photovoltaic system with a capacity of about 1 MWp at Saipem's offices in Fano, Italy. The system estimated solar power generation capacity will amount to over 1,000 MWh annually, able to meet almost all the energy needs of Saipem’s premises while improving its energy efficiency and overall sustainability.

The gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker-2 (FCC-2) at TotalEnergies' Port Arthur, Texas, refinery is operating at 75% of its 76,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) capacity after restarting on Tuesday, people familiar with plant operations said on Wednesday. TotalEnergies plans to bring the FCC up to full production at the 238,000-bpd refinery in the coming days, the sources said.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) has given ConocoPhillips consent for use of the Eldfisk Nord facilities on the Eldfisk field.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

Noble Corporation announced that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed H. Keith Jennings to serve as a director. Mr. Jennings was also appointed as the chair of the Audit Committee.

REFINERS

Valero Energy plans to overhaul the large crude distillation unit (CDU) in January at it 235,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, people familiar with plant operations said on Wednesday. Valero plans to shut the 210,000-bpd AVU-146 CDU by Jan. 15 for the overhaul, which is planned to continue for 45 days, the sources said.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were largely muted in a shortened trading session for Thanksgiving, although Wall Street looked on course to extend its weekly winning run on optimism that U.S. interest rates have peaked. European shares were in the green as investors assessed economic data from Germany. Japanese stocks ended higher. Gold prices rose as the dollar weakened. Oil prices were steady ahead of an OPEC+ meeting that could decide on further supply cuts. S&P Global's preliminary U.S. manufacturing PMI data for November is scheduled for release later in the day.

