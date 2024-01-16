Oil Extends Climb Higher, Backed by Escalating Tensions in the Middle East

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised to kick off the holiday-shortened week mixed to lower, tracking weakness in the broader equity futures but continued strength in the crude complex is helping to stem the declines. Stock futures fell as rates continued to tick higher and as investors scrubbed through the latest batch of fourth quarter earnings ahead of key economic data later this week.

In the latest deal news, Talos Energy announced plans to acquire privately held QuarterNorth Energy in a $1.29 billion cash and stock deal to bolster its presence in Mexico. The company said that the acquisition will add about 30 Mboe/d for the full current year and adds about 69 MMBoe in proved reserves. Management also expects annual run-rate synergies of approximately $50 million by year-end 2024 and antipcate the deal will close by the end of 1Q’24.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures extended their climb higher this morning, backed by escalating tensions in the Middle East. Yemen's Houthi movement released a statement that it will expand its targets in the Red Sea region to include U.S. ships and that it would keep up attacks after U.S.-led strikes in Yemen. Elsewhere in the region, Iran said it had launched ballistic missiles at targets in Iraq and Syria in defense of its sovereignty and to counter terrorism. Investors are also awaiting a speech by the U.S. Federal Reserve's Christopher Waller later today for clues about when the Fed might begin to cut interest rates.

Natural gas futures are off over 7% in early trading, pressured by warmer weather forecasts in key consuming regions that will offset supply losses due to the current polar vortex.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), which exports Kazakhstan's oil via the Black Sea, expects its revenue to increase to $2.5 billion this year from $2.3 billion in 2023, the consortium said. It also said that CPC shareholders received $1.34 billion in dividends last year. Additionally, Caspian Pipeline Consortium said it planed to export more than 70 million metric tons (1.5 million barrels per day) of oil in 2024, up from a record high 63.5 million tons in 2023. The shareholders in the Caspian Pipeline Consortium include Russia, with the largest stake at 25%, and KazMunaiGaz on 19%. Smaller stakes are held by Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell, Eni and Russian companies Rosneft and Lukoil among others.

ScotiaBank downgraded Chevron to Sector Perform from Outperform

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Repsol launched share acquisition plan 2024. This plan allows its beneficiaries to receive part of their remuneration corresponding to 2024 in Repsol shares with a maximum annual limit of 12,000 Euros. For 2024, plan commenced on January 1st and will end on December 31.

Repsol faces a class action lawsuit with 30,000 alleged victims in Peru stemming from a major oil spill in 2022, the law firm representing the class said, as a small protest marked two years since the incident.

Shell agreed to sell its Nigerian onshore oil and gas subsidiary in Nigeria to Renaissance, a consortium of five companies, the British company said in a statement.

Shell suspended all shipments through the Red Sea indefinitely after U.S. and U.K. strikes on Yemen's Houthi rebels triggered fears of further escalation, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the decision.

TotalEnergies SE announced themain indicators, estimated financial information and key elements impacting TotalEnergies’ fourth quarter 2023 aggregates. Main elements impacting the quarter aggregates: Hydrocarbon production is expected around 2.45 Mboe/d (as indicated at the end of October), benefiting from LNG production growth, partially compensating for the Canadian oil sands assets disposals, effective this quarter. Due to these disposals, the effective tax rate of Exploration & Production is expected to increase. Integrated LNG results will reflect the positive evolution of prices and production volumes. Integrated Power results are expected to be above $500 million, with the fourth quarter cash-flow further benefiting from dividends distribution from equity affiliates. Downstream results are impacted by the decrease in refining margins and by weak chemicals demand in Europe. In addition, the refining utilization rate is lower this quarter, due to turnarounds at Satorp and Antwerp and the gradual restart of the Port Arthur refinery.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

ScotiaBank downgraded APA to Sector Perform from Outperform

Occidental Petroleum’s 1PointFive and Trafigura, a market leader in the global commodities industry, today announced that Trafigura has agreed to purchase carbon dioxide removal (CDR) credits to be produced from 1PointFive’s first industrial-scale Direct Air Capture (DAC) facility, STRATOS, which is currently under construction in Texas.

Talos Energy announced the execution of definitive agreements to acquire QuarterNorth Energy Inc for $1.29 billion. QuarterNorth is a privately-held U.S. Gulf of Mexico exploration and production company with ownership in several prolific offshore fields. QuarterNorth's assets will provide additional scale from high quality deepwater assets with a favorable base decline profile along with attractive future development opportunities. The Transaction is immediately accretive to Talos shareholders on key metrics and is expected to accelerate de-leveraging of Talos's balance sheet.

CANADIAN E&PS

Tourmaline Oil is pleased to provide an EP activity update and to announce two additional LNG agreements. Tourmaline exited 2023 with average daily production in excess of 600,000 boepd including over 150,000 bbls/d of average liquids production and has continued at these production levels in January. The Company is operating all 16 drilling rigs as planned in the Q1 2024 EP program and the planned 2024 capital program has minimal associated facility expenditures. Similar to 2023, Tourmaline plans to maximize free cash flow in 2024. The Company will closely monitor exploration and production expenditures and the natural gas pricing environment throughout the year and adjust the EP program accordingly. Tourmaline has 724 mmcfpd of natural gas hedged at an average price of C$5.28/mcf in 2024. The Company has an average 959 mmcfpd of unhedged volumes exposed to the export markets in 2024, of which 61% is exposed to premium priced markets such as US Gulf Coast, Western US, JKM, TTF and Sumas. The Company continues to believe in the strong North American natural gas outlook for the 2025-2030 time frame and will match planned growth with improving pricing.

OILFIELD SERVICES

TETRA Technologies announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Silver Point Finance for a $265 million credit facility with a maturity of January 2030, consisting of a $190 million funded term loan and a $75 million delayed-draw term loan that will refinance TETRA's existing term loan of $163 million and provide capital to advance TETRA's Arkansas bromine processing project. Pricing on the new credit facility is SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate) +575 basis points, which is 50 basis points below TETRA's existing term loan, reflecting TETRA's strong financial position. The new credit facility closed and funded on January 12, 2024. TETRA used the proceeds to repay in full the $163 million balance of its prior credit facility, that was due September 2025, with approximately $15 million of additional cash added to the balance sheet, net of transaction expenses.

Enerflex provided a full-year 2023 update and its preliminary financial and operational outlook for 2024. Based on our preliminary review of unaudited results, Enerflex estimates 2023 capital expenditures of approximately US$110 million, below our guidance range of US$120 million to US$140 million, as we prioritized debt reduction to lower net financing costs. As at December 31, 2023, Enerflex’s net debt1 balance was less than US$900 million, which reflects gross debt repayments of approximately US$120 million during the fourth quarter.

Raymond James resumed coverage of CES Energy Solutions with Strong Buy rating.

Raymond James resumed coverage of Enerflex with Outperform rating.

Raymond James resumed coverage of Secure Energy Services with Outperform rating.

Raymond James resumed coverage of Trican Well Service with market perform rating.

DRILLERS

Raymond James resumed coverage of Precision Drilling with Strong Buy rating.

REFINERS

ScotiaBank downgraded CVR Energy to Sector Underperform from Sector Perform

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures slipped on falling Apple and Tesla shares, while investors awaited U.S. bank earnings reports during the day. European equities fell as traders reined in rate cut expectations following hawkish remarks from ECB officials. In Asian equities markets, Japan's Nikkei snapped a six-day winning streak to end lower, while China stocks bucked the trend to close higher as investors looked to annual economic data expected on Wednesday. Gold prices retreated, weighed down by strengthening dollar and Treasury yields as markets awaited remarks from several Fed officials this week. Oil prices rose due to ongoing threats and attacks on Red Sea shipping.

