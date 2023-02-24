Oil Extending Gains as Prospect of Lower Exports from Russia Offset Rising Inventories in the U.S.

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a lower start, tracking rapidly deteriorating broader index futures following a higher-than-expected January PCE report, and despite strength in the underlying commodities. U.S. stock index futures extended early morning losses after data showed that personal consumption expenditure accelerated in January, adding to fears that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are extending gains for the second-consecutive session as the prospect of lower exports from Russia offset rising inventories in the United States and concerns over global economic activity. Futures rose amid Russia’s plans to cut oil exports from its western ports by 25% in March, exceeding previous announcements of a 500k bpd production cut. U.S. crude stocks rose to their highest level since May 2021, putting a cap on gains.

Natural gas futures are trading higher for the third-straight session on forecasts for slightly colder weather over the next two weeks and a bigger-than-expected weekly storage draw.

BY SECTOR:

U.S. E&PS

California Resources announced a strategic realignment of the Company’s business operations and structure. The Company intends to reduce costs to align with activity levels, increase its financial flexibility and optimize its portfolio of assets. The Company believes that the combination of these actions will allow it to continue to strengthen shareholder returns. The Company is also repositioning the business to capitalize on future opportunities with Carbon TerraVault. In conjunction with this strategic realignment, the Company also announced that Francisco Leon, currently Chief Financial Officer, will succeed Mark A. (“Mac”) McFarland as President and Chief Executive Officer and join the Company’s Board of Directors, effective at the Company’s 2023 Annual Meeting in April.

California Resources reported fourth quarter and full year 2022 operational and financial results. Reported full year net income attributable to common stock of $524 million, or $6.75 per diluted share. When adjusted for items analysts typically exclude from estimates including noncash mark to market gains and gains on asset divestitures, the Company’s adjusted net income1 was $384 million, or $4.95 per diluted share. Reported fourth quarter net income of $83 million, or $1.11 per diluted share. When adjusted for items analysts typically exclude from estimates including mark-to-market adjustments and gains on asset divestitures, the Company’s adjusted net income1 was $93 million, or $1.24 per diluted share

Enerplus reported year-end 2022 reserves under U.S. Standards and Canadian NI 51-101 Standards. Net total proved reserves were 322.3 MMBOE, a decrease of 5% year-over-year, with the reduction driven by the sale of substantially all of the Company's Canadian assets in 2022. Excluding reserves changes due to the Canadian asset sales, net total proved reserves increased 2% year-over-year. Enerplus added 40.8 MMBOE of net proved reserves in 2022 (including technical revisions and economic factors), replacing 112% of its 2022 net production. Gross proved plus probable ("2P") reserves were 601.1 MMBOE, a decrease of 2% year-over-year, with the reduction driven by the sale of substantially all of the Company's Canadian assets in 2022. Excluding reserves changes due to the Canadian asset sales, gross 2P reserves increased 3% year-over-year.

Enerplus reported fourth quarter 2022 cash flow from operating activities and adjusted funds flow of $316.6 million and $315.4 million, respectively, compared to $283.5 million and $258.5 million, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Full year 2022 cash flow from operating activities and adjusted funds flow was $1,173.4 million and $1,230.3 million, respectively, compared to $604.8 million and $712.4 million, respectively, in 2021.

Enerplus announced that a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of US$0.055 per share will be payable on March 15, 2023, to all shareholders of record at the close of business on March 6, 2023. The ex-dividend date for this payment is March 3, 2023.

EOG Resources reported fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results. Earned adjusted net income of $1.9 billion, or $3.30 per share. Generated $1.7 billion of free cash flow.

Southwestern Energy announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 and provided 2023 guidance. Generated $3.2 billion net cash provided by operating activities, $1.8 billion net income and $1.5 billion adjusted net income (non-GAAP). Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $3.3 billion and free cash flow (non-GAAP) of $848 million. Repurchased $125 million of common stock. For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, Southwestern Energy recorded net income of $2.9 billion, or $2.63 per diluted share. Adjusting for the impact of the Company’s unsettled derivatives, tax valuation allowance and other one-time items, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $287 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $732 million.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Balchem reported fourth quarter net sales of $232.5 million for 2022, compared to net sales of $213.1 million for the fourth quarter 2021. Fourth quarter net earnings were $21.4 million for 2022, compared to net earnings of $24.9 million for the fourth quarter 2021, with adjusted net earnings of $30.3 million, compared to $27.8 million in the prior year quarter. Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was $52.3 million, compared to $45.6 million in the prior year quarter. Balchem Corporation also reported for the full year 2022 net sales of $942.4 million, compared to $799.0 million for 2021. Full year 2022 net earnings were $105.4 million, compared to net earnings of $96.1 million for 2021, with adjusted net earnings of $130.5 million, compared to $116.6 million in the prior year. Full year adjusted EBITDA was $216.1 million, compared to $189.8 million in the prior year.

U.S. Silica Holdings announced net income of $31.6 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. The fourth quarter results were impacted by $2.7 million pre-tax, or $0.03 per diluted share after-tax, of charges primarily related to merger and acquisition related expenses and optimization costs, partially offset by the gain on extinguishment of debt, resulting in adjusted EPS (a non-GAAP measure) of $0.43 per diluted share.

REFINERS

HF Sinclair reported fourth quarter net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders of $587.0 million, or $2.92 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to a net loss of $(39.5) million, or $(0.24) per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Excluding the adjustments shown in the accompanying earnings release table, adjusted net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $597.8 million, or $2.97 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $(17.6) million, or $(0.11) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Par Pacific Holdings announced the expiration and results of the previously announced cash tender offers by Par Petroleum, LLC to purchase any and all of the approximately $281,000,000 outstanding aggregate principal amount of the 7.750% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 issued by the Company and Par Petroleum Finance Corp , and any and all of the approximately $31,314,000 outstanding aggregate principal amount of the Issuers’ 12.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2026, with a portion of the net proceeds from the Issuers’ proposed entry into a private senior secured term loan B due 2030.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Holly Energy Partners reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income attributable to HEP for the fourth quarter was $68.5 million ($0.54 per basic and diluted limited partner unit) compared to $45.6 million ($0.43 per basic and diluted limited partner unit) for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Summit Midstream Partners announced its financial and operating results for fourth quarter and full-year 2022 and provided full-year 2023 financial guidance. Generated fourth quarter 2022 net loss of $23.9 million, adjusted EBITDA of $50.3 million, cash flow available for distributions of $20.2 million and free cash flow ("FCF") of $11.8 million. Generated adjusted EBITDA of $212.3 million and FCF of $73.5 million in 2022, exceeding the mid-point of our original guidance range.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall street futures fell ahead of much awaited U.S. inflation data, due later in the day, that could offer clues on further monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. Most European shares were also trading in the red. In Asian equities, Japan's Nikkei share average posted its biggest jump in a month as chip-related stocks surged and the incoming Bank of Japan governor backed the current easy policy. The dollar rose, while gold weakened as investors prepared for U.S. interest rates to stay higher for longer after a set of strong U.S. economic data. Oil prices extended gains as Russian output cuts offset rising inventories in the United States.

