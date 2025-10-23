Oil ETFs Gain on Russian Sanctions: Can the Rally Last?

Oil prices have gained on Oct. 22, 2025. The WTI crude oil ETF United States Oil Fund LP USO jumped 3.5% on the day, while the fund advanced 1.8% after hours. Meanwhile, brent crude ETF United States Brent Oil Fund LP BNO added 3.1% on Oct. 22, 2025 and lost 0.3% after hours.

The Trump administration imposed further sanctions on Russia’s two largest crude companies, due to Moscow’s “lack of serious commitment to a peace process to end the war in Ukraine.”The latest action targets Russia’s two largest oil companies, Open Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company (Rosneft) and Lukoil OAO (Lukoil).

“Treasury is prepared to take further action if necessary to support President Trump’s effort to end yet another war,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, as quoted on CNBC. Meanwhile, Trump has also been trying to pressure India to stop purchasing Russian oil. India and China are among the biggest buyers of Russian crude exports (read: The Geopolitical Windfall for Indian ETFs as Trump Hints at Tariff Cut).

Can the Rally Last?

Although oil prices rose on Oct. 22, 2025, the performances of oil ETFs have been subdued this year. The USO ETF has fallen 8.2% this year and the BNO ETF has lost about 6% in the year-to-date frame. OPEC+, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, has been raising output lately, which has led to the decline in oil prices. Meanwhile, Trump tariff tensions have dampened the global growth outlook and hurt crude demand.

China's Economic Headwinds Hurt Oil Demand

Globally, China is the second-largest oil consumer after the United States. China's ongoing economic woes, including a real estate crisis and an inclination for greener energy consumption are likely to hurt the oil demand (read: ETFs in Focus as China's Economic Growth Slows in Q3).

Cautious Long-Term Price Outlook

Despite the current tightness in the oil market, Goldman Sachs maintained a conservative forecast for oil prices. The bank expects Brent crude to decline next year, reaching $52 per barrel by Q4 of 2026 (as quoted on exchangerates.org.uk).

However, the bank noted that the next price decline may take time as strong diesel margins and seasonal stock builds should facilitate the near-term demand.Overall, signs of continued global oil surplus will likely keep the oil market outlook bleak, per the above-mentioned source.

Is There Any Tailwind?

In early June 2025, Goldman Sachs pointed to several factors supporting the oil’s outlook (as quoted on Reuters). These factors included the likes of stronger-than-anticipated consumption trends in Europe, and a less aggressive adoption of electric vehicles in Western markets.

Bottom Line

The likelihood of oversupply concerns may dull any positive price impact originating from the geopolitical risks. As a result, the outlook surrounding the oil market is moderately bearish. Investors should keep a close watch on oil ETFs like USO, BNO, Invesco DB Oil Fund DBO, and United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP USL.

