Oil & Energy ETFs Likely to Rebound in 2024: Here's Why

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) maintains a hopeful stance on the oil market's future, despite recent challenges. According to OPEC's December Oil Market Report, the demand for crude oil is expected to outpace the supply increase from non-OPEC sources. This optimism persists even amidst a recent decline in oil prices, which OPEC attributes to speculative actions and overblown concerns.

Investment Opportunities in the Oil Sector

Given OPEC’s strong expectations for oil demand, the current price level of around $70 per barrel presents an attractive opportunity. Investors with a long-term perspective can potentially benefit from investing in high-quality oil companies at these prices.

OPEC's Production Forecast and Strategy

OPEC forecasts a substantial increase in its own crude oil production needs, estimating a requirement of 29.68 million barrels per day (b/d) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to 27.84 million b/d produced in November. To manage market concerns, OPEC and allies, including Russia, plan to reduce production by 700,000 b/d. This approach is aimed at alleviating negative market sentiment and tightening global oil supply.

Economic Factors Supporting OPEC's Confidence

OPEC's confidence is reinforced by the global economy's performance, which has exceeded expectations in the first three quarters of 2023. The potential for accommodating monetary policies and improved geopolitical conditions further enhances this optimistic outlook. Key drivers for demand include robust global GDP growth, improved economic conditions in China, and growth in the OECD Americas.

Addressing Economic Risks and Speculative Market Behavior

OPEC acknowledges the risks of economic downturns in key consumer countries and challenges in China's oil demand. Notably, WTI crude ETF United States Oil ETF (USO) is off 5.1% past month (as of Dec 15, 2023). However, the organization views the recent drop in oil prices as primarily driven by speculation and unfounded concerns about demand growth.

Non-OPEC Production and Its Impact

OPEC notes the increase in oil production outside its group but maintains its growth forecasts for non-OPEC production at 1.8 million b/d in 2023 and 1.4 million b/d in 2024. The United States is expected to lead this growth, with other notable contributions from Brazil, Kazakhstan, Norway, Guyana, Mexico, and China.

ETFs in Focus

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few energy ETFs that can be up for gains.

Invesco DB Oil Fund DBO – Down 0.60% Past Month

United States Brent Oil Fund LP BNO – Down 0.6% Past Month

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF CRAK – Up 5.7% Past Month

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF PXI – Up 2.8% Past Month

InfraCap MLP ETF AMZA – Up 1.8% Past Month

iShares U.S. Energy ETF IYE – Up 1.0% Past Month

(Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.)

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Invesco DB Oil ETF (DBO): ETF Research Reports

United States Brent Oil ETF (BNO): ETF Research Reports

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE): ETF Research Reports

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (PXI): ETF Research Reports

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.