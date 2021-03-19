Oil Edges Up Slightly as New Covid Cases in Europe Dampen Demand Recovery Hopes

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks have some relief after yesterday’s sell-off. U.S. stock futures also pointed to a slight rebound as yields reversed some of the gains which caused a sell-off for tech stocks in the prior session.

Oil prices edged up on Friday, but were still down more than 8% for the week as a new wave of COVID-19 infections across Europe spurred fresh lockdowns and dampened hopes that an anticipated recovery in fuel demand would come soon. Prices plunged 7% on Thursday, falling for a fifth day in a row amid concerns about slowing vaccination programs in Europe, even if infections have plummeted in the United States, the worst-hit country and biggest crude consumer.

Natural gas is down moderately today and on track for 4% losses for the week on milder weather.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Suncor and Svante announced an equity financing agreement which provides Svante with the additional growth capital to accelerate the commercialization of Svante’s novel second generation CO2 capture technology in North America for the decarbonization of industrial emissions and hydrogen production. Combined, Suncor and a number of family office investors have invested $25 million USD of equity financing, bringing the total proceeds raised under Svante’s Series D financing to $100 million USD, up from $75 million as announced on February 2nd, 2021, and completing the largest single private investment into point source carbon capture technology globally to date.

U.S. E&PS

Diamondback Energy announced that it has priced an offering of $650,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 0.900% senior notes that will mature on March 24, 2023, $900,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 3.125% senior notes that will mature on March 24, 2031 and $650,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 4.400% senior notes that will mature on March 24, 2051. The prices to the public for the 2023 notes, the 2031 notes and the 2051 notes are 99.990%, 99.659% and 99.669% of the principal amounts, respectively.

Extraction Oil & Gas reported financial and operating results for the fourth-quarter 2020. For the fourth quarter, Extraction reported crude oil, natural gas and NGL sales revenue of $171 million, as compared to $286 million during the same period in 2019, representing a decrease of $114 million, driven primarily by lower production and lower commodity prices. Extraction reported net loss of $444 million, or $3.22 per basic and diluted share1 for the fourth quarter, driven by lower realized sales prices and impairment expenses of $207 million. This compared to a net loss of $1.4 billion for the same period in 2019. Adjusted EBITDAX2 was $113 million for the fourth quarter, down 45% quarter-over-quarter. Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged was $105 million for the fourth quarter, down 48% quarter-over-quarter.

HighPoint Resources announced that on March 18, 2021, the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware confirmed the Company's previously announced prepackaged plan of reorganization and entered a written order to this effect. The Prepackaged Plan implements the merger and restructuring transactions pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of November 9, 2020, by and among Bonanza Creek Energy, HighPoint and Boron Merger Sub, and the Transaction Support Agreement, dated as of November 9, 2020, by and among HighPoint, HighPoint Operating Corporation, Fifth Pocket Production, LLC, certain consenting holders of HighPoint Operating Corporation’s 7.0% Senior Notes due October 15, 2022 and 8.75% Senior Notes due June 15, 2025, and certain consenting HighPoint stockholders. The consummation of the Prepackaged Plan will be subject to the conditions set forth in the Prepackaged Plan, the Merger Agreement, the TSA and related transaction documents. HighPoint and Bonanza Creek will announce within a few days the expected timing of their closing.

Westport Fuel Systems announced co-investment with its Tier 1 global injector manufacturing partner to expand their production facility in Yantai, China to supply jointly developed and proprietary fuel injectors to the growing global market for HPDI 2.0™.

CANADIAN E&PS

Canacol Energy reported its financial and operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020. Adjusted funds from operations increased 7% and 16% to $35.3 million and $145.1 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, compared to $33 million and $124.9 million for the same periods in 2019, respectively. Adjusted funds from operations per basic share increased 11% and 14% to $0.20 per basic share and $0.80 per basic share for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, compared to $0.18 per basic share and $0.70 per basic share for the same periods in 2019, respectively.

Canacol Energy announced that it has declared a dividend of CAD$.052 per share, payable on April 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2020. The ex-dividend date for all shareholders is March 30, 2021. This dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes. The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

OILFIELD SERVICES

CGG announced that CGG S.A. has successfully priced an offering of US$500 million in aggregate principal amount of 8.75% senior secured notes due 2027 and €585 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.75% senior secured notes due 2027. The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by certain subsidiaries of CGG S.A. and will be issued at par and are expected to be issued on April 1, 2021. CGG will also enter on the Issue Date into a US$100,000,000 super senior Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) agreement secured by the same security package as the Notes with its pricing linked in part to greenhouse gas emission reduction targets. No drawings are expected under the RCF as at the date of the Offering.

Citi downgraded TechnipFMC to Neutral from Buy.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Inter Pipeline announced the retirement of Richard Shaw, Chair of the Board of Directors and the appointment of his previously designated successor, Margaret McKenzie.

Magellan Midstream Partners announced the extension of its open season to solicit customer commitments for the potential expansion of the partnership's New Mexico refined petroleum products pipeline. Significant interest has been expressed from potential shippers, and the extension provides interested customers additional time to finalize commitments. Binding commitments are now due by 5:00 p.m. Central Time on March 31.

Wall Street futures gained as bond yields eased from their 14-month highs reached the day before, while investors looked to a faster U.S. economic recovery. European stocks slid after France imposed fresh regional lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Japan's Nikkei index fell while the broader Topix hit a 30-year high, as the Bank of Japan said it would only buy Topix-linked exchange traded funds after a review of its policy framework. The dollar index and gold prices were little changed. Oil prices rose, after a big sell-off in the previous session.

