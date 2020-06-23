Oil

Oil edges lower as U.S. stockpiles grow more than expected

Contributor
Yuka Obayashi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

Oil futures edged lower on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous day, after U.S. crude stockpiles grew more than expected, adding to worries about oversupply, although a fall in gasoline stocks kept the decline in check.

By Yuka Obayashi

TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - Oil futures edged lower on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous day, after U.S. crude stockpiles grew more than expected, adding to worries about oversupply, although a fall in gasoline stocks kept the decline in check.

Brent crude LCOc1 was down 2 cents at $42.61 a barrel by 0045 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures fell 4 cents, or 0.1%, to $40.33 a barrel.

U.S. crude inventories rose by a much bigger than expected 1.7 million barrels last week, according to industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API), well ahead of analysts' expectations for a 300,000-barrel build. API/S

However, U.S. gasoline and distillate inventories fell, the data showed, feeding optimism that fuel consumption is picking up as some economies ease lockdowns imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. government data will be released on Wednesday. EIA/SENERGYUSA, ENERGYAPI

Global oil consumption has started to recover as economies emerge from lockdown, while the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied producers have slashed output and U.S. shale producers have shut in wells.

On Tuesday, both Brent and WTI contracts traded at their highest levels since prices collapsed in early March.

Still, the market remains concerned about a rising number of coronavirus cases in the United States and elsewhere, said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at Fujitomi Co.

New cases of COVID-19 rose 25% in the United States in the week ended June 21 compared to the previous seven days, a Reuters analysis found.

China, the world's top crude importer, is also expected to slow crude imports in the third quarter, after record purchases in recent months, as higher oil prices hurt demand and refiners worry about a second virus outbreak.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Richard Pullin)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4563-2761;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Oil Videos

    IEA Forecast Shows Oil Demand Won’t Fully Recover Until at Least 2022

    “Oil demand is less weak than it was before, mainly driven by China,” says Fatih Birol, executive director at International Energy Agency, as he discusses the IEA’s latest forecast for global oil demand. He speaks on “Bloomberg Surveillance.”

    Jun 16, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular