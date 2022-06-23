Oil Edges Higher as Investors Weigh Recession Risks, Tight Supply

Energy stocks are set to open higher, tracking stronger broader index futures, which are up around 0.5% approximately 30 minutes before the market open. However, weaker oil and natural gas prices on expectations of a looming recession may keep sector gains subdued.

Oil prices edged higher on Thursday after earlier falls as investors weighed the risks of recession and how fuel demand will be affected by rising interest rates and tight supplies. Investors are continuing to assess how worried they need to be about central banks potentially pushing the world economy into recession as they attempt to curb inflation with increases to interest rates. "Recession fears have their grip on markets, but the mood swing is rather one of ebbing optimism than swelling pessimism," said Julius Baer analyst Norbert Rucker.

U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% to an eight-week low on Thursday on expectations the extended shutdown of the Freeport LNG export plant in Texas would allow utilities to quickly rebuild low U.S. gas stockpiles.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

South Korea's SK Innovation has led the latest $46 million funding round for Aramco-backed start up Amogy, which aims to accelerate the shift to zero-emissions fuels for heavy industries such as shipping, its chief executive told Reuters.

Europe's move away from Russian gas provides a ready market for a vast project being developed in West Africa, Mauritania's oil minister said. The BP-operated the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim gas project straddling Mauritania and Senegal is due to start production by December 2023, he said.

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway has given an order to Equinor after an audit of that company and KCA Deutag (KCAD) as well as their development of technology and use of digital well planning, automated drilling and digital twins on Askepott/Oseberg South.

Petrobras informed that the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), in a court session held on this date, approved by majority vote the transaction for the sale of 51% of Petrobras Gás S.A. (Gaspetro) to Compass Gás e Energia S.A. without restrictions.

French trade union CGT plans to go ahead with a 24-hour strike at TotalEnergies’French oil refineries on Friday after talks with CEO Patrick Pouyanne on Wednesday fell through, CGT union official Thierry Defresne told Reuters.

Repsol said that Inditex joined the artificial intelligence consortium formed by Repsol, Gestamp, Navantia, Tecnicas Reunidas, Telefonica, Microsoft, Airbus and Ferrovial.

TotalEnergies has shut a unit at its 231,000 barrel per day Donges oil refinery in France, the company said, adding that the shutdown could lead to flaring.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Imperial Oil and E3 Lithium announced a collaboration to advance a lithium-extraction pilot in Alberta, exploring the redevelopment of an historic oil field into a potential new leading source of lithium for Canada's growing critical minerals industry.

U.S. E&PS

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought another 9.6 million shares of Occidental Petroleum, boosting its stake to 16.3%.

CANADIAN E&PS

OILFIELD SERVICES

Two Norwegian labour unions have signed new wage deals with oil service companies, the unions said, preventing a strike among workers. Some 646 members of the Safe and Industri Energi unions had threatened to go on strike at companies such as Schlumberger, Baker Hughes and Subsea 7 unless a deal was reached.

The Board of Directors of Matson declared a third quarter dividend of $0.31 per common share. The dividend represents a one-cent, or 3.3%, increase over the previous quarter's dividend and will be paid on September 1, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 4, 2022.

Hyzon Motors is teaming up with Schlumberger to reduce emissions in upstream oil & gas operations with power generated by its heavy duty fuel cell systems. Hyzon announced a joint development agreement (JDA) with Schlumberger.

DRILLERS

REFINERS

MLPS & PIPELINES

Targa Resources announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.200% senior notes due 2027 and $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.250% senior notes due 2052 at a price to the public of 99.849% and 99.773% of their face value, respectively. The Offering is expected to close on July 7, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures edged higher as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank is "strongly committed" to bringing down inflation. European shares dropped after a survey showed euro zone business activity slowed significantly in June, adding to fears of a sharp economic downturn. In Asian equity markets, Chinese stocks rose to a near four-month closing high, while Hong Kong's share benchmark gained, as Chinese tech companies and automakers jumped on Beijing's policy support. Gold prices fell, weighed down by a stronger dollar. FedEx is due to report its fourth-quarter results after market closes.

