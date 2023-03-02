Oil Edges Higher Amid Signs of Economic Rebound in China, Held Back by Fears of European Rate Hikes

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to open slightly lower this morning, with higher oil prices offsetting weaker broader index futures. News flow is light as earnings season turns the page to spring conference season, while the macro remains acutely focused on rates, as the 10-year Treasury yield gains further ground above 4%.

Oil edged higher, though gains made on signs of an economic rebound in China were held back by fears over the impact of potential European rate hikes.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Aramco has signed a letter of intent to become a potential minority stakeholder in a new powertrain technology company (PWT), to be established by Geely Holding Group (Geely Holding), Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (Geely Auto HK.0175) — collectively referred to as “Geely” — and Renault Group. The new company will be dedicated to internal combustion and hybrid powertrain technologies.

Petrobras is set to pay a dividend of 2.9 reais per share, landing at a total of 37.8 billion reais ($7.30 billion), local broadcaster CNN Brasil reported on Wednesday.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

APA announced the company’s 2023 short- and long-term environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, which include performance metrics tied directly to employee incentive compensation. These goals significantly advance and expand upon the company’s prior ESG efforts and accomplishments in the areas of workforce safety and environmental stewardship.

APA announced that the company has joined the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 (OGMP 2.0), the United Nations’ Environment Programme’s flagship oil and gas reporting and mitigation program. OGMP 2.0 engages with oil and gas companies on methane emissions reduction and helps improve the accuracy and transparency of methane emissions reporting. It is the only comprehensive, measurement-based international reporting framework for the sector.

Crescent Point Energy announced its operating and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022. Adjusted funds flow totaled over $2.2 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022, or $3.91 per share diluted, driven by a strong operating netback of $62.94 per boe. In fourth quarter, adjusted funds flow totaled $522.8 million, or $0.93 per share diluted. For the year ended December 31, 2022, development capital expenditures, which included drilling and development, facilities and seismic costs, totaled $956.1 million, in-line with the Company's annual guidance of $950 million. For the year ended December 31, 2022, Crescent Point reported net income of approximately $1.5 billion. The Company's 2022 net income includes the positive contribution of a $0.4 billion ($0.3 billion after-tax) non-cash impairment reversal due to higher commodity prices, net of increased cost assumptions due to inflation.

Crescent Point Energy announced its Board of Directors has declared a special dividend and confirms the previously announced quarterly base dividend in alignment with the Company's return of capital framework.

The Board of Directors of Hess declared a regular quarterly dividend of 43.75 cents per share payable on the Common Stock of the Corporation on March 30, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2023. The dividend represents an approximate 17% increase compared to the dividend for the fourth quarter of 2022, which equals a 25 cent increase per share on an annualized basis.

CANADIAN E&PS

Canadian Natural Resources missed market expectations for fourth-quarter profit, as severe winter weather hit the energy firm's production as it had to complete multiple mining equipment repairs. The company also said that its first-quarter production would be affected by 25,000 barrels per day. Its production in the reported quarter stood at 1.29 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), below last year's 1.31 million boepd. Canadian Natural said its liquids realized price fell to C$69.34 per barrel in the October-December quarter from last year's C$72.81 per barrel. The Calgary, Alberta-based company reported adjusted net earnings of C$1.96 per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with average analysts' estimate of C$2.27 per share.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Cactus announced the pricing of an underwritten offering of 2,803,739 shares of its Class A common stock for total gross proceeds of approximately $150 million. Cactus has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 420,561 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The Offering is expected to close on January 13, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Enerflex reported its financial and operational results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022. Enerflex reported fourth-quarter 2022 financial results that included revenue of $690 million and a gross margin of $127 million. Adjusted earnings before finance costs, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization was $86 million. The Company's financial results reflect Enerflex's expanded global footprint, a large base of stable energy infrastructure assets, and continued operational momentum in the North America Engineered Systems business. Engineered Systems bookings were $415 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, growing the Company's Engineered Systems backlog to a record $1.5 billion as at December 31, 2022. The Company recognized a net loss of $81 million in the period, with solid operational results offset by increased selling and administrative expenses. SG&A included one-time Transaction costs of $57 million and foreign exchange losses of $18 million due to the ongoing devaluation of the Argentine peso. Partially offsetting the foreign exchange losses was $7 million of interest income from associated instruments, which is not included in the Company's adjusted EBITDA of $86 million.

KBR announced that it has signed a contract with Hyundai Engineering Company (HEC) Ltd to supply proprietary equipment for the first modular plant for its leading advanced plastics recycling technology Hydro-PRT®. The plant will be installed at LG Chem's Chronos Project in Dangjin, South Korea.

SECURE ENERGY Services reported the Corporation's operational and financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022. Delivered a strong quarter with Q4 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $150 million or $0.48 per basic share1, up 33% from Q4 2021, resulting in a record $557 million Adjusted EBITDA in 2022, up 95% from 2021. Recorded net income of $32 million or $0.10 per share in Q4 2022 and $184 million or $0.59 per share in 2022.

Shawcor announced that it has acquired the assets of Triton Stormwater Solutions, a privately owned provider of highly engineered, lightweight, composite materials-based underground infiltration chamber products, used primarily within stormwater management solutions. The product line will be consolidated into Shawcor’s Xerxes® business unit, which is reported as part of the Composite Systems segment.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

TD Cowen downgrade HF Sinclair to Market Perform from Outperform.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures pointed to a lower open as the 10-year Treasury yields stayed higher fueling worries of a longer hawkish policy stance by the Federal Reserve policymakers. European shares fell after euro zone inflation data suggested that prices remained stubbornly high. Japan's Nikkei share average ended flat. The dollar rose to weigh on gold prices which traded lower.

