Oil Edges Higher Amid Further Production Cuts and Drop in Inventory

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to higher start, supported by mild strength in the crude complex while the major equity futures trade near the flatline. Futures tracking the benchmark S&P 500 index extended declines as stronger-than-expected weekly jobless claims data deepened fears of a recession due to a rapid rise in interest rates.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures edged higher and remain on track for a weekly gain as further production cuts targeted by OPEC+ and a drop in U.S. oil inventories overshadowed fears over global economic growth. The U.S. services sector slowed more than expected in March while U.S. job openings in February dropped to their lowest in nearly two years, putting a cap on gains.

Natural gas futures are down in early trading, pressured by forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Exxon Mobil completed the startup of a new crude distillation unit at its Beaumont, Texas, refinery, making the plant the second largest in the United States, said people familiar with plant operations.

Gerdes Energy Research downgraded Exxon Mobil to Neutral from Buy.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Citi resumed coverage of Eni with a Neutral rating.

Brazil's desire for a faster change in Petrobras' fuel pricing policy has caused friction between President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and the oil company's CEO, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Shell said it expects to post an adjusted corporate loss of between $1.2 billion and $0.9 billion for the first quarter, due to one-off tax charges. Shell expected higher liquefied natural gas (LNG) output in the first quarter after outages at its Australian plants last year as well as stable earnings from LNG trading, it said on Thursday. Shell, which recorded a record $40 billion profit last year, said In an update ahead of results due on May 4 that it expected first-quarter liquefaction volumes of 7 to 7.4 million tonnes, up from 6.8 million tonnes in the previous quarter. Its renewables unit is set to contribute $100 to $700 million to adjusted earnings, compared with $300 million in the last quarter of 2022.

A court in the northern French city of Rouen has suspended worker requisitioning proceedings at TotalEnergies’ Normandy refinery, BFM TV and RMC radio reported on Thursday.

A group of investors with $1.1 trillion in assets under management has joined climate activist group Follow This in asking TotalEnergies shareholders to push for more ambitious targets on emissions cuts.

According to Reuters headlines, TotalEnergies extended price freeze to all fuels in France’s Stations.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

APA provided supplemental information regarding certain first-quarter 2023 financial and operational results. The company sees net gains on oil and gas purchases and sales (before tax) 1Q23 $20 million.

W&T Offshore announced that Janet Yang, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be leaving the Company on May 11, 2023, following the release of the Company’s first quarter earnings and the filing of the Company’s 10-Q. Ms. Yang disclosed that, for family reasons, she and her family will be relocating to another city.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Valero Energy is starting up production on a new coker at its 335,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, people familiar with plant operations said on Wednesday.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were subdued and the dollar seesawed around two-month lows as investors awaited jobs data to gauge the impact of the Federal Reserve's aggressive policy tightening on the U.S. economy. European shares edged higher, helped by real estate and travel stocks. Japan’s Nikkei closed lower, led by a sell-off of exporters on the back of yen's overnight strength. Oil slipped and gold prices eased.

