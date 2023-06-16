Oil Edges Higher Amid Expected Weakness in Global Economy and Prospect of Further Rate Hikes

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a broadly higher start, supported by strength in the underlying commodities and in the major equity futures. U.S. stock index futures inched up as signs of easing price pressures and slowing economic growth raised hopes the Federal Reserve could end its monetary tightening campaign soon.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures edged higher and are on course for a weekly gain as expected weakness in the global economy and the prospect of further interest rate hikes was balanced by a market outlook tightened by higher Chinese demand and OPEC+ supply cuts. Oil was also supported by a weaker dollar, which fell to a one-month low against a basket of currencies on Thursday.

Natural gas futures are trading higher as the NOAA's 6-10 day outlook shows above-normal temps across much of the central US, especially TX, and northern MN, and extending over parts of FL and northern New England.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Exxon Mobil said it experienced an operational issue with one of its units at Baytown complex in Texas and is working to resolve it.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, has been awarded a major contract by Eni and its partner Petroci for the Baleine Phase 2 project in Ivory Coast, Africa’s first Scope 1 and 2 net-zero emissions development.

Investigations into cooling system problems at Norway's Nyhamna gas processing plant continue, amid a "complex situation", operator Shell said on Friday.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Coterra Energy announced the retirement of two Executive Officers of the Company, effective September 30, 2023. Scott C. Schroeder, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will be retiring after a nearly 28-year career at Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Coterra Energy Inc. Christopher H. Clason, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), will also be retiring after nearly five years with the organization and a career that has spanned over 25 years in executive leadership. Their roles have been filled with external candidates who are detailed later in this release.

Talos Energy announced the appointment of Sergio L. Maiworm Jr. as the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, effective as of July 1, 2023, replacing Shannon E. Young, III who has accepted a similar role with a large independent E&P company.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were muted as the Federal Reserve signaled that interest rates could rise further this year, while signs of easing price pressures and slowing economic growth kept market sentiment in check. European shares climbed, supported by healthcare and utilities stocks at the end of a week that was dominated by major central bank policy decisions. Japan's Nikkei notched a fresh three-decade high, while the yen fell to a new 15-year low against the euro as traders cheered the BOJ leaving its ultra-easy policy settings unchanged. The dollar headed for its biggest weekly slide since January, while gold prices edged higher. Oil slipped on weaker economic outlook.

