Oil Edges Higher Ahead of U.S. Crude Inventory Data

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to lower start, supported by mild gains in the crude complex but pressured by further weakness in the major equity futures which continued to fall on yesterday’s weak economic data that refueled recession fears. The markets also digested a weak jobs report from ADP this morning which showed the pace of new job creation slowed last month, a bullish sign for participants hoping the Federal reserve will look to cut interest rates again this month.

After six-consecutive days of declines, WTI crude oil futures are seeing some fleeting support in early morning trading, outpacing Brent, boosted by last night’s API report that showed a surprise 5.9 million barrel drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. Gains, however, continued to be capped by bearish economic data and weakness in the equity markets. Traders will be looking to the EIA data later this morning to confirm the large API drop.

Natural gas futures continued to trend lower for the twelfth-consecutive session, pressured by bearish weather forecasts and ahead of tomorrow’s storage data.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - ExxonMobil said that it expects weaker crude prices to hit earnings by $400 million to $700 million in the third quarter.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Weatherford International has announced its largest-ever contract for deep-set safety valves. Under terms of a deal with Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Weatherford will deliver 24 Optimax deep-set safety valves in the next four years.

Press Release - Sunfire has signed a cooperation agreement with the Total. Sunfire will provide a megawatt-scale high temperature electrolyser for use in industrial environments as part of the E-CO2MET research and development project. The company will also be responsible for the integration at the site as well as the operation and maintenance of the electrolyser, which will be the first step for the industrial-scale production of synthetic methanol from renewables and industrial concentrated CO2 from the Total Raffinerie Mitteldeutschland GmbH.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Cenovus Energy announced a 25% dividend increase. For the fourth quarter of 2019, the Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.0625 per share, payable on December 31, 2019 to common shareholders of record as of December 13, 2019. The company believes it will have capacity for further dividend increases at a potential growth rate of 5% to 10% annually, even in a WTI price environment of US$45/bbl. Declaration of dividends is at the sole discretion of the Board and will continue to be evaluated on a quarterly basis.

Press Release - Cenovus Energy announced its updated corporate strategy and five-year business plan. Building on the company’s excellent financial performance in the first half of 2019, Cenovus’s strategy through 2024 will focus on sustainably growing shareholder returns and further reducing net debt. The five-year business plan allows for disciplined production growth at Cenovus’s best-in-class oil sands assets, subject to improved market access, and provides potential for cumulative free funds flow of approximately $11 billion at mid-cycle West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices averaging between US$57 and US$60 per barrel (bbl). In addition, Cenovus has reduced its 2019 capital budget guidance to between $1.1 billion and $1.2 billion, a $150 million reduction from the midpoint of the company’s April 23, 2019 guidance.

National Bank of Canada downgraded Suncor Energy to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Outperform.’

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - Noble Energy announced that the Company and its partners have amended their agreements for the sale of natural gas to Dolphinus Holdings Limited from the Leviathan and Tamar fields. The amended agreements now provide for total combined firm contract quantities of 3 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of natural gas, more than doubling the firm volume commitments previously agreed. In addition, each agreement has been extended by five years to reflect 15-year terms.

Press Release - Sundance Energy Australia announced that it had successfully closed on the sale of its assets in Dimmit County, TX as previously announced on 18th July 2019. The Company received US$17.8 million at closing and expects to receive the remaining sale proceeds from the transaction at the end of the 120 day post-close period.

CANADIAN E&PS

National Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian Natural Resources, Peyto Exploration & Development, and Vermilion Energy to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Outperform’.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Obsidian Energy received notification on October 1, 2019, from the New York Stock Exchange that the Company is no longer in compliance with one of the NYSE's continued listing standards because the average closing price of Obsidian Energy's common shares was less than US$1.00 per share over a consecutive 30 trading day period. As of September 27, 2019, the average closing price of Obsidian Energy's common shares over the preceding consecutive 30 trading day period was US$0.99 per share. The issuance of the notification is not discretionary and is sent automatically when a listed company's share price falls below the NYSE's minimum price listing standard.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - CGG Subsurface Imaging, part of CGG's Geoscience division, has delivered state-of-the-art broadband 4D seismic results ahead of schedule from BP Angola's latest monitor survey offshore Angola. This achievement builds on previous 4D seismic processing projects undertaken for BP Angola.

Press Release - Rockwell Automation and Schlumberger announced the closing of their previously-announced joint venture, Sensia, the oil and gas industry’s first digitally enabled, integrated automation solutions provider.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Weatherford International has announced its largest-ever contract for deep-set safety valves. Under terms of a deal with Brazilian-based multinational corporation Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., more commonly known as Petrobras, Weatherford will deliver 24 Optimax™ deep-set safety valves in the next four years.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Enbridge announced it has closed the previously announced transaction to sell Enbridge Gas New Brunswick Limited Partnership along with its general partner Enbridge Gas New Brunswick Inc. to Liberty Utilities (Canada) LP, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., for a cash purchase price of CAD $331 million, subject to certain customary adjustments.

TD Securities initiated coverage of Kinder Morgan and Williams Company with ‘Buy’ ratings.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures dropped, as global growth worries intensified after U.S. manufacturing activity tumbled to more than a decade low. Asian shares also ended lower. European shares slipped, with London stocks lagging the most on fresh worries over Brexit. The dollar edged higher, while the euro fell, but was above its two-year low touched on Tuesday. Gold rose as investors sought safe-haven assets. Brent crude fell, while U.S. oil was slightly up after an unexpected fall in domestic inventories. Private payroll data is scheduled on the economic calendar.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.