Oil Eats into Friday’s Gains after Output Cuts Had Pushed Prices to 10-Month Highs

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a higher start, supported by strength in the broader equity futures which gained amid a rally in Tesla shares, ahead of inflation data due later this week.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are kicking-off the week lower, eating into Friday’s gains as traders take profits after recent output cuts had pushed prices to 10-month highs last week. The market is awaiting monthly reports from the IEA and OPEC due later this week, which should provide more insight on demand drivers. Last month, the IEA decreased its 2024 forecast for oil demand growth to 1 million bpd, meanwhile, OPEC's August report, kept its 2.25 million bpd demand growth forecast unchanged. Adding to jitters on inflation concerns, the U.S. will report their August CPI data on Wednesday and the European Central Bank is due to announce its monthly interest rate decision this week.

Natural gas futures are flat, despite forecasts for warmer weather and higher demand than previously expected.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron said it would ask Australia's industrial relations tribunal to intervene to halt strike action at its Gorgon and Wheatstone liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants.

TotalEnergies has completed the building of 1 megawatt-peak (MWp) Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) System at two production sites of PREMO Vietnam Co. Ltd in Quang Nam Province, Vietnam. Headquartered in Spain, PREMO is a leading provider of electromagnetic motion tracking sensing solutions and designs. This PV system will power about 25% of the facilities with renewable energy.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Middle East crude benchmarks Oman, Dubai and Murban rose on Monday as spot trades for November-loading cargoes start this week. Saudi Aramco has notified at least five North Asian buyers that it will supply full contractual volumes of crude oil in October, sources with knowledge of the matter said, despite the extended voluntary output cuts pledged by the Kingdom.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Crescent Point Energy provided its preliminary 2024 budget and an updated five-year outlook. Annual production of 145,000 to 151,000 boe/d in 2024 based on development capital expenditures of $1.05 to $1.15 billion. Generating significant excess cash flow of over $1.0 billion in 2024 at US$80/bbl WTI.

Diamondback Energy and Five Point Energy announced the formation of a new joint venture entity, Deep Blue Midland Basin LLC. This strategic joint venture creates the largest independent water infrastructure platform in the Midland Basin with substantial excess capacity in place to pursue third-party growth.

Ovintiv announced that NMB Stock Trust, a Delaware statutory trust, intends to offer for sale 15,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 per share, pursuant to the Company's shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Hf Sinclair said on Sept 8, entered into a stock purchase agreement with Reh company.

The fire-damaged, gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) at Marathon Petroleum's MPC.N 593,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, is expected to be shut until late next week, said people familiar with plant operations on Friday.

MLPS & PIPELINES

National Bank of Canada resumed coverage on Enbridge to Sector Perform.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Friday released a draft environmental impact statement for Energy Transfer's Dakota Access oil pipeline (DAPL) that evaluates five alternatives, including abandoning or rerouting the pipeline.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures gained, boosted by Tesla shares, and ahead of inflation data later this week that will offer clues on whether the Federal Reserve will pause its interest-rate hikes. European shares hit a one-week high, buoyed by data indicating signs of stabilization in the Chinese economy, while the ECB policy meeting later in the week remained in focus. Japan's Nikkei share average gave up early gains to close lower, as a report flagged a possible early end to the Bank of Japan's negative interest rate policy. Gold rose as the dollar retreated. Oil prices dipped after fresh Saudi and Russian crude output cuts had driven prices to 10-month highs last week.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Rich Pontillo. This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.