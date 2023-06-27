Oil Drops, Stumbling Ahead of Data Shedding Light on U.S. Appetite for Fuel

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities while major equity futures steadied as investors looked toward the next crop of economic data that includes home sales, durable goods and consumer confidence.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures dropped this morning, stumbling ahead of data shedding light on U.S. appetite for fuel during the summer driving season, with the Brent benchmark's price structure indicating bulls are retreating. Brent's six-month backwardation is at its lowest since December and barely positive, indicating shrinking concern about supply crunches while the two-month spread is in shallow contango, indicating traders are factoring in a currently slightly oversupplied market. Focus will now turn to the latest round of U.S. inventory data from the API this afternoon followed by government data tomorrow which analyst expected to show a draw last week.

After four-consecutive days of strong gains, natural gas inched lower this morning, retreating from three-month highs hit in the prior session on slightly moderating weather forecasts in key consuming regions while expectations for rising LNG exports stemmed the declines.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Pampa Energia said it has bought a 45% stake in the Rincon de Aranda block from TotalEnergies' local arm as it expands its influence in the South American country's key Vaca Muerta formation.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Imperial Oil Limited announced that it has received final acceptance from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) for a normal course issuer bid (NCIB) to repurchase up to five percent of its 584,152,718 outstanding common shares as of June 15, 2023, or a maximum of 29,207,635 shares during the next 12 months. This maximum will be reduced by the number of shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation (ExxonMobil), Imperial’s majority shareholder, as described below.

U.S. E&PS

JP Morgan downgraded Antero Resources to Neutral from Overweight and upgraded Coterra Energy to Overweight from Neutral.

Denbury announced that it has formed a joint venture with Lapis Energy, LP to design, implement, and operate a carbon dioxide sequestration project at Lapis Energy’s 14,000-acre site located in St. Charles Parish, Louisiana, approximately 20 miles west of New Orleans. Each party will have a 50 percent interest in a newly formed project company, Libra CO2 Storage Solutions LLC. The joint venture partners believe that the site has the potential to store at least 200 million metric tons of CO2 and, due to its close proximity to industrial facilities, has the potential to become an ideal sequestration site. The site is anticipated to be ready for first injection as early as 2027. Depending on the scale and pace of emissions agreements dedicated to the site, Denbury intends to connect the sequestration site to its existing CO2 pipeline network in southeast Louisiana with a 45-mile pipeline connection.

Earthstone Energy announced that its subsidiary, Earthstone Energy Holdings, LLC has commenced, subject to market conditions, a private offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 203 to eligible purchasers.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Enerflex on Monday it had requested investment arbitration proceedings before the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) after a Mexican court had awarded an ex-employee more than $120 million in damages.

Minerals Technologies announced that its subsidiary, Barretts Minerals Inc. (“BMI”), will exit the talc business. This decision comes at the conclusion of a strategic review of the BMI business, including a thorough evaluation of its fit with the Company’s long-term priorities amidst the backdrop of a talc-related litigation environment. In 2022, BMI’s talc net sales were approximately $57 million and represented 2.7 percent of the Company’s consolidated revenue.

Technip UK Limited, a subsidiary of TechnipFMC, and Technip Energies France SAS, a subsidiary of Technip Energies NV, have agreed to resolve their outstanding matters with the French Parquet National Financier (PNF). The resolution encompasses historical conduct arising from nearly fifteen-year-old former Technip S.A. group projects. This settlement took the form of a convention judiciaire d'interet public, or CJIP, which does not involve any admission of liability or guilt. The CJIP remains subject to final approval by the President of the Tribunal Judiciaire of Paris at a hearing scheduled on June 28, 2023.

TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant contract by Azule Energy to supply subsea production systems for the Block 18 Infills development, offshore Angola.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Calumet Specialty Products Partners announced the early results of its previously announced cash tender offers to purchase any and all of its 9.25% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2024 (CUSIP Nos. 131477AU5 / U13077AK5) and (ii) up to an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $100 million, of its outstanding 11.00% Senior Notes due 2025 (CUSIP Nos. 131477AT8 / U13077AJ8), subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated June 12, 2023.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Scorpio Tankers announced today that it has received commitments from a group of financial institutions for a previously announced $1.0 billion term loan and revolving credit facility.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose as tensions simmered in Russia and traders looked ahead to durable goods and housing data that may determine the timing of further interest rate hikes. European shares were subdued after hawkish comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde. In Asian equity markets, Japan's Nikkei slumped to its longest losing streak of the year as the tech sector slid, while China and Hong Kong stocks closed higher, led by property shares as sentiment was lifted on fresh hopes for stimulus. The dollar rose to a seven-month high against the yen, with investors on the look-out for possible intervention by Japan to boost the ailing currency. Gold prices were little changed. Oil prices slipped ahead of data shedding light on U.S. appetite for fuel during the summer driving season.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Rich Pontillo.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.