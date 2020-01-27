Oil drops below $60 as China virus drives demand concern

US Markets

Crude prices extended declines on Monday, dropping below $60 for the first time in nearly three months as the death toll from China's coronavirus rose and more businesses were forced to shut down, stoking expectations of slowing oil demand.

