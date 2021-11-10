Oil drillers Noble and Maersk to merge

Repeats story, with no changes to text

OSLO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Denmark's Maersk Drilling DRLCO.CO and U.S. rival Noble Corporation NE.N said on Wednesday they will merge, forming one of the world's largest offshore oil drilling rig owners.

The joint firm, which will be owned "approximately" 50:50 by their current shareholders, expects annual cost savings of some $125 million from the tie-up. It will take Noble Corporation's name and be headquartered in Houston, Texas.

The transaction is backed by a majority of shareholders of both firms, and the new company's shares will be listed in both New York and Copenhagen, the companies said in a joint statement.

The deal was "primarily" an all-stock transaction, although Maersk Drilling shareholders will have the ability to elect to receive cash instead of shares for up to $1,000 each, subject to an aggregate cap of $50 million.

Noble Corp had a stock market value of $1.72 billion at the close of trade on Tuesday, while Maersk Drilling was worth $1.49 billion, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

