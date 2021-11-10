Oil driller merger is only partly defensive

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

GLASGOW (Reuters Breakingviews) - Europe’s Maersk Drilling and U.S. rival Noble have droll timing. The pair announced https://investor.maerskdrilling.com/news-releases/news-release-details/noble-corporation-and-maersk-drilling-announce-agreement-combine a transatlantic merger on Wednesday, just as negotiators at Glasgow’s COP26 climate talks unveiled the first fruits of their labours. That included a draft pledge to phase out subsidies for fossil fuels. For the drillers, it thus sounds like a sensible time to roll out a deal that should generate nearly $1 billion of taxed and capitalised synergies. Against the duo’s $1.7 billion market capitalisations, that’s a chunky buffer against the approaching storm. With the International Energy Agency calling for an end to new oil or gas investment to limit global warming, drillers are living on borrowed time.

Or are they? The COP26 pledge unsurprisingly says nothing about what actually has to be done in the short term. And many delegates in the Scottish city privately admit that the current wave of energy-security scares means “responsible retirement” of fossil fuels is the order of the day. The driller merger, which is really a takeover by Noble, could end up generating cost savings in a market that will stay robust for the next five years at least. (By George Hay)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Martin Sorrell’s ad group gets profitability whack

Temasek-backed deal boost is semi-sweet

Couch-potato habits help Roblox

Bayer’s surprise recovery is planted in poor soil

Russian IPO investors are reassuringly selective

(Editing by Ed Cropley and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.