Oil Drilled Below Zero, Equity Rally Stalls, Greenback Advances

Asia Pacific

Europe

America

Fitch downgraded Hong Kong’s credit to AA- yesterday from AA, noting that it has been hit with two shocks–the demonstrations and now the virus. South Korea reported exports fell 27% in the first 20-days of April compared with a year ago. The dollar is trading at three-day lows against the Japanese yen near JPY107.25. Australian dollar German Chancellor Merkel showed the first sign that the European Council (heads of state) could take new measures on top of the compromise struck by Eurogroup (finance ministers). Germany’s April ZEW survey appears to have captured the moment. The UK’s employment figures were better than expected. The euro is softer, but it held above last week’s low (~$1.0810) in early European turnover.The collapse of the May WTI contract was epic.

It is hard to imagine a repeat of yesterday’s action as the June contract nears expiry, even if a negative price is seen again. The US Senate is expected to vote today on another emergency stimulus bill for around $500 bln. Three creditor groups rejected Argentina’s proposal to delay interest rate payments until 2023 and principal payments until 2026 on about $83 bln of foreign debt, which covers past restructured bonds as well as the more recent issues. The combination of weaker equities and the continued drop in oil prices is weighing on the Canadian dollar . This article was written by Marc Chandler, MarctoMarket

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.