Oil-Dri Q2 Earnings Rise Y/Y on Strong Sales in B2B & Cat Litter

Shares of Oil-Dri Corporation of America ODC have rallied 7.4% since reporting results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. This compares with the S&P 500 index’s 0.4% growth over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has gained 13.4% against the S&P 500’s 8.4% decline.

Sales & Earnings Growth

ODC reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 diluted earnings per share of 89 cents, a 5% increase from the prior-year quarter’s 85 cents after adjusting for the company’s two-for-one stock split.

Oil-Dri reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 net sales of $116.9 million, an increase of 11% from $105.7 million in the prior-year quarter. Sales growth was driven by strong demand in the Business to Business (B2B) segment, particularly in fluids purification, and animal health and nutrition. Gross profit rose 11% to $34.4 million from $30.9 million a year ago, with a gross margin of 29.5% versus 29.3%.

Net income for the quarter was $12.9 million, up 4% from $12.4 million a year earlier.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Quote

Segmental Performance

B2B

The B2B segment’s net sales rose 20% year over year to $43.4 million, driven by strong demand for fluids purification products used in renewable diesel production, as well as growth in the Animal Health and Nutrition business. Net sales in Fluids Purification increased 17% to $26.5 million, whereas Animal Health and Nutrition sales jumped 82% to $7.7 million.

Operating income for the segment increased 30% to $14.3 million due to a favorable product mix and increased demand.

Retail & Wholesale

Net sales in the Retail and Wholesale segment increased 6% to $73.5 million, supported by the introduction of crystal cat litter products. Domestic cat litter sales rose 7% year over year, while co-packaged cat litter sales declined due to order timing issues in the prior-year quarter.

However, operating income for the segment declined 5% year over year to $11.3 million, impacted by higher SG&A expenses, including increased compensation costs, advertising spend and the amortization of acquired customer lists.

Factors Influencing Performance

Pricing & Cost Management

The company continued to implement pricing strategies to offset rising input costs, particularly in transportation, packaging and raw materials. Management emphasized the effectiveness of its "Mini Ball" approach, focused on optimizing product mix and extracting more value from resources while selling fewer tons.

The company also noted that its ability to maintain high service levels at retail (above 99%) has helped support its pricing initiatives.

Impact of Tariffs & Economic Conditions

Management is closely monitoring potential tariff changes but believes that its vertically integrated business model and the United States-focused operations will mitigate exposure. Meanwhile, demand for its products in Canada softened slightly due to economic conditions, though a major retail distribution expansion is expected in the fiscal third quarter.

Other Developments

Capital Allocation & Investments

In the quarter, Oil-Dri generated $22 million in EBITDA and used cash flow to pay down $5 million of debt tied to the Ultra Pet acquisition. The company has an undrawn credit facility available for growth financing.

Management reiterated its commitment to reinvesting in manufacturing infrastructure to improve capacity and efficiency, with a long-term capital plan in place.

M&A & Strategic Expansion

ODC remains open to acquisitions that complement its existing business. The Ultra Pet integration has progressed well, with sales and margins aligning with expectations.

Outlook

While no specific guidance was provided, management remains optimistic about growth in Fluids Purification and Animal Health, as well as ongoing pricing and efficiency initiatives. The company continues to expand its capabilities in renewable diesel filtration, a market expected to grow over the next 3-5 years.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (ODC): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.