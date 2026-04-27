Oil-Dri Insider Sells $102K in Stock After 75% Surge and Record Second-Quarter Revenue

Key Points

An ODC insider reported selling 1,390 shares for a total transaction value of $102,000 on April 22, 2026.

The trade represented 13.5% of Chube's direct common stock holdings, reducing her direct stake from 10,320 to 8,930 shares.

All shares were disposed of via direct ownership; no indirect or derivative transactions were involved.

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Ellen-Blair Chube, a director at Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC), reported the sale of 1,390 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction valued at approximately $102,000, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 1,390 Transaction value $102K Post-transaction shares (direct) 8,930 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $639K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($73.06).

Key questions

What proportion of Ellen-Blair Chube's direct stake was affected by this transaction?

This sale accounted for 13.5% of her directly held common shares, reducing her position from 10,320 to 8,930 shares as of April 22, 2026.

This sale accounted for 13.5% of her directly held common shares, reducing her position from 10,320 to 8,930 shares as of April 22, 2026. How does this trade compare with Chube's prior open-market sales in terms of size?

The 1,390-share sale is the smallest among her last three open-market transactions, with previous sales involving 3,500 and 2,500 shares, respectively; the decrease is attributable to her declining available holdings.

The 1,390-share sale is the smallest among her last three open-market transactions, with previous sales involving 3,500 and 2,500 shares, respectively; the decrease is attributable to her declining available holdings. Did this transaction involve any indirect holdings or derivative securities?

No; all shares sold were held directly, and there were no reported trades through indirect entities or derivative exercises.

No; all shares sold were held directly, and there were no reported trades through indirect entities or derivative exercises. As of April 22, 2026, the company's shares had appreciated roughly 75% over the prior year, and this sale was executed at a reported price of $73.06 per share.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $478.9 million Net income (TTM) $52.7 million 1-year price change 75%

* 1-year performance calculated using April 22nd, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

ODC offers mineral-based sorbent products for agriculture, animal health, industrial absorbents, cat litter, and sports field applications, marketed under brands such as Agsorb, Cat's Pride, and Pro's Choice.

The firm generates revenue by manufacturing and distributing specialty chemical and absorbent products to both retail and business-to-business customers across multiple end markets.

Its primary customers include mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, pet specialty retailers, industrial distributors, animal feed manufacturers, and processors of edible and petroleum-based oils.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a specialty chemicals company with a diversified portfolio of sorbent and mineral-based products serving industrial, agricultural, and consumer markets. The company's integrated business model leverages proprietary formulations and established brands to capture value across both retail and business-to-business channels. Scale in manufacturing and broad distribution underpin Oil-Dri's competitive position in the absorbents and specialty chemicals sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Oil-Dri’s stock surge over the past year might explain why an insider who otherwise doesn’t have a huge history of selling would choose to take some profits; however, the move doesn’t seem to raise any red flags. The company recently reported record second-quarter revenue of $117.7 million, up about 1% even though net income dipped by 3% to $12.6 million, with operating income down by 10%. Growth has been bolstered by pricing and product mix, especially in agriculture and cat litter, but margins are under pressure from higher input costs (with domestic cost of golds sold up 4%) and operational challenges, including a winter storm that caused shipment delays.



Still, the underlying earnings are stable, and for long-term investors, this seems more like an opportunity for recalibration than a warning sign. Oil-Dri still holds a strong position in sorbent minerals and caters to diverse end markets, and steady execution will matter more than a sale like this.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Oil-Dri Of America. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.