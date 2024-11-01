Oil-Dri increases prices on industrial, automotive, sports field products

Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) announced to its customers that it will implement price increases on its industrial, automotive, and sports field products effective today, November 1, 2024. These price increases will range from 5% to 8%, depending on the product. Pricing actions are necessary to offset higher costs, as well as continued investments in manufacturing infrastructure improvements.

