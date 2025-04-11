Oil-Dri Earns Outperform Rating on Renewable Diesel, Ultra Pet Wins

Oil-Dri Corporation of America ODC has been upgraded to an “Outperform” rating, a reflection of its robust execution and well-placed strategic investments. The company's growth trajectory is powered by two transformative catalysts — the flourishing renewable diesel segment and the successful Ultra Pet acquisition. Both initiatives are propelling performance beyond expectations, underpinned by strong financial results and promising market expansion.

Renewable Diesel: Fueling Growth

Oil-Dri’s fluids purification segment has emerged as a standout performer, primarily driven by the surging demand for renewable diesel. In the first half of fiscal 2025, net sales in this segment jumped 27% to $57.1 million, cementing its position as a vital revenue engine. Renewable diesel producers are increasingly turning to ODC's purification solutions, drawn by their quality, efficiency and the company’s ability to maintain favorable pricing strategies.

Market dynamics support this growth. North American and European renewable diesel markets remain stable, with new production facilities coming online and driving incremental demand. This secular tailwind aligns Oil-Dri’s offerings with the global energy transition, ensuring sustained contributions from this high-margin business. Moreover, ODC’s vertical integration and operational agility enhance its ability to meet evolving customer needs while navigating input cost inflation effectively.

The renewable diesel catalyst does more than boost sales; it positions Oil-Dri as an essential enabler of cleaner energy solutions, embedding long-term value into its business model and reinforcing its competitive edge in the evolving energy landscape.

Ultra Pet Acquisition: Broader Reach & Higher Profits

The second key growth engine is the Ultra Pet acquisition, which is delivering beyond initial projections. In the first half of fiscal 2025, Ultra Pet contributed an impressive $10.4 million in incremental domestic cat litter net sales. This acquisition has not only diversified Oil-Dri’s product portfolio with high-margin silica gel-based cat litter but also expanded its shelf presence in major retail channels.

The operational integration of Ultra Pet has been smooth, enabling efficiency gains and supporting earnings momentum. Early retailer feedback has been favorable, with growing interest in expanded product placements anticipated during upcoming retail resets. Notably, while major distribution gains typically align with seasonal cycles, initial traction suggests that Ultra Pet will continue to be a durable revenue contributor in the future.

Beyond the financial upside, Ultra Pet enhances Oil-Dri’s value proposition in the premium pet care market — a space characterized by sticky consumer demand and favorable margin structures. The acquisition solidifies ODC's leadership position in the fast-growing crystal cat litter segment, strengthening the company’s growth prospects.

Complementary Strengths Support Upgrade

The catalysts are reinforced by a solid financial foundation. Oil-Dri delivered $244.9 million in sales in the first half of fiscal 2025, up 13% year over year. It generated $32.3 million in operating cash flow, with no outstanding debt. These figures underscore the company’s disciplined capital allocation, ability to fund growth internally, and commitment to shareholder returns through sustained dividends.

Additionally, the recent two-for-one stock split has improved share liquidity, attracting a broader investor base and reflecting management’s confidence in long-term growth.

Despite certain challenges, including SG&A cost pressures and international market volatility, the core drivers of renewable diesel and Ultra Pet’s success have created a favorable risk-reward profile. Management’s proactive strategies, coupled with these high-growth segments, underpin the rationale for the recommendation upgrade.

Outlook

Oil-Dri’s focus on market-relevant innovations and disciplined execution position it to outperform the broader market. The company is capitalizing on powerful industry trends — sustainable energy and premium pet care — while reinforcing operational resilience. With renewable diesel expansion and Ultra Pet’s continued integration fueling momentum, ODC is well-prepared to navigate near-term headwinds and capture long-term shareholder value.

The “Outperform” rating reflects this promising outlook, with both catalysts expected to sustain earnings growth and enhance market positioning in the quarters ahead.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (ODC): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.