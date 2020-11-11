Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (ODC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Dividends
Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (ODC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ODC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $35.2, the dividend yield is 2.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ODC was $35.2, representing a -9.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.80 and a 23.37% increase over the 52 week low of $28.53.

ODC is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Amcor plc (AMCR) and Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY). ODC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.53.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ODC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

