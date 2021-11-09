Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (ODC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (ODC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ODC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.85% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $36.23, the dividend yield is 2.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ODC was $36.23, representing a -5.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.45 and a 12.66% increase over the 52 week low of $32.16.

ODC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) and Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN). ODC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.57.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the odc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.