Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (ODC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (ODC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ODC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ODC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.98, the dividend yield is 2.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ODC was $35.98, representing a -6.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.47 and a 12.93% increase over the 52 week low of $31.86.

ODC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) and Dow Inc. (DOW). ODC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.61.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ODC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.