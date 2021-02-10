Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (ODC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (ODC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ODC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ODC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ODC was $36.52, representing a -5.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.47 and a 27.99% increase over the 52 week low of $28.53.

ODC is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Amcor plc (AMCR) and Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY). ODC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.63.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ODC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.