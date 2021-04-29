Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics that can help spot trouble early. Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC), so let's see why.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Oil-Dri Corporation of America:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.05 = US$9.8m ÷ (US$228m - US$35m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2021).

Thus, Oil-Dri Corporation of America has an ROCE of 5.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Household Products industry average of 22%.

NYSE:ODC Return on Capital Employed April 29th 2021

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Oil-Dri Corporation of America's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Oil-Dri Corporation of America's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, the ROCE was 13% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Oil-Dri Corporation of America becoming one if things continue as they have.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's unfortunate that Oil-Dri Corporation of America is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Despite the concerning underlying trends, the stock has actually gained 18% over the last five years, so it might be that the investors are expecting the trends to reverse. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Oil-Dri Corporation of America, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While Oil-Dri Corporation of America may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

