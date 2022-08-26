Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) Stock Is Going Strong But Fundamentals Look Uncertain: What Lies Ahead ?

Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 15% over the last three months. However, we decided to pay attention to the company's fundamentals which don't appear to give a clear sign about the company's financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Oil-Dri Corporation of America's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Oil-Dri Corporation of America is:

0.7% = US$980k ÷ US$146m (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.01 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Oil-Dri Corporation of America's Earnings Growth And 0.7% ROE

It is quite clear that Oil-Dri Corporation of America's ROE is rather low. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 20%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Hence, the flat earnings seen by Oil-Dri Corporation of America over the past five years could probably be the result of it having a lower ROE.

We then compared Oil-Dri Corporation of America's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 7.6% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

NYSE:ODC Past Earnings Growth August 26th 2022

NYSE:ODC Past Earnings Growth August 26th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price.

Is Oil-Dri Corporation of America Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 48% (or a retention ratio of 52%), Oil-Dri Corporation of America hasn't seen much growth in its earnings. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

In addition, Oil-Dri Corporation of America has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Summary

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Oil-Dri Corporation of America's performance. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals.

