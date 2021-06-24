Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Oil-Dri Corporation of America's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at April 2021 Oil-Dri Corporation of America had debt of US$9.87m, up from US$3.07m in one year. But on the other hand it also has US$30.3m in cash, leading to a US$20.4m net cash position.

How Healthy Is Oil-Dri Corporation of America's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:ODC Debt to Equity History June 24th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Oil-Dri Corporation of America had liabilities of US$35.9m due within a year, and liabilities of US$40.8m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$30.3m and US$39.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$7.29m.

Given Oil-Dri Corporation of America has a market capitalization of US$252.4m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Oil-Dri Corporation of America boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

The modesty of its debt load may become crucial for Oil-Dri Corporation of America if management cannot prevent a repeat of the 69% cut to EBIT over the last year. When a company sees its earnings tank, it can sometimes find its relationships with its lenders turn sour. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Oil-Dri Corporation of America's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Oil-Dri Corporation of America has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, Oil-Dri Corporation of America actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Oil-Dri Corporation of America has US$20.4m in net cash. The cherry on top was that in converted 116% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$14m. So we don't have any problem with Oil-Dri Corporation of America's use of debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Oil-Dri Corporation of America is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

