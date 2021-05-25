Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) Screens Well But There Might Be A Catch

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 20x, you may consider Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) as an attractive investment with its 14.6x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Earnings have risen at a steady rate over the last year for Oil-Dri Corporation of America, which is generally not a bad outcome. It might be that many expect the respectable earnings performance to degrade, which has repressed the P/E. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders may have reason to be optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

NYSE:ODC Price Based on Past Earnings May 25th 2021 free data-rich visualisation

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Oil-Dri Corporation of America would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 6.7% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 183% overall rise in EPS, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Comparing that to the market, which is only predicted to deliver 17% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

With this information, we find it odd that Oil-Dri Corporation of America is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From Oil-Dri Corporation of America's P/E?

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Oil-Dri Corporation of America currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider market forecast. When we see strong earnings with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. At least price risks look to be very low if recent medium-term earnings trends continue, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Oil-Dri Corporation of America you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

